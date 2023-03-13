Jimmy Kimmel Destroys Will Smith And The Oscars Over Chris Rock Slap Incident

Videos by OutKick

Jimmy Kimmel actually managed to be funny again, and all he needed was to take some shots at Will Smith and the Oscars.

Kimmel hosted the Oscars Sunday night, and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to hammer Smith for attacking Chris Rock last year and the Academy not immediately ejecting him.

Smith infamously was awarded Best Actor AFTER he attacked Chris Rock for cracking a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

Chris Rock will FINALLY speak on the infamous Will Smith-Oscars slap in his new Netflix special, “SELECTIVE OUTRAGE” tonight 👀pic.twitter.com/vCzDJUsW0E — Screen Off Script (@ScreenOffScript) March 4, 2023

“We have strict policies in place. If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence at any point during the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for Best Actor and permitted to give a 19 minute long speech,” Kimmel joked Sunday night.

He further ripped into the Academy for not doing anything about the incident, and added, “But seriously, the Academy has a crisis team in place. If anything unpredictable or violent happens during this ceremony, just do what you did last year. Nothing!”

Here’s the portion of Jimmy Kimmel’s opening monologue where he referenced Will Smith's slap from last year's show! 😂#Oscars pic.twitter.com/2ksrwAnRJa — Screen Off Script (@ScreenOffScript) March 13, 2023

Where has this Jimmy Kimmel been?

This is the kind of humor people love to see. Why hasn’t Kimmel been like this in a long time? He went from being funny to being a woke hack.

He recently even mocked Aaron Rodgers for wanting to see the Jeffery Epstein client list. Why? Who knows, but apparently you can’t ask questions about an alleged serial pedophile.

Jimmy Kimmel rips into the Oscars and Will Smith. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

However, Kimmel actually remembered how to be funny and took some solid shots at Will Smith and the Academy Awards. It’s great to see that he hasn’t apparently lost all his humor skills.

Smith has also been taking it from all sides recently. Chris Rock just brutally tore him and his wife to shreds in his new special.

The duo is reportedly not happy about it. That’s their problem, and there’s a very easy fix. If you don’t violently attack comedians, you don’t have to worry about being mocked. See how easy that is?

The world is better off with more humor in it. Unfortunately for Will Smith, he chose to attack a comedian over a joke, and he’ll keep paying the price.