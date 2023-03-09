Will Smith ‘Embarrassed And Hurt’ By Hilarious Chris Rock Special: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Will Smith and his family apparently love to play the victim card.

Chris Rock’s latest special, “Selective Outrage,” premiered this past weekend and the legendary comedian went scorched Earth on Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith in retaliation for the actor slapping him at the Oscars.

Why did Will Smith violently attack Chris Rock? The comedian dared to joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss, and that apparently required a violent reaction. It’s utterly insane.

Chris Rock will FINALLY speak on the infamous Will Smith-Oscars slap in his new Netflix special, “SELECTIVE OUTRAGE” tonight 👀pic.twitter.com/vCzDJUsW0E — Screen Off Script (@ScreenOffScript) March 4, 2023

Rock fired back, brought up his wife’s infidelity and just tore the duo to shreds. It was previously reported Jada was not happy and you can now add her husband to the list.

“Now, a source tells ET, Will is embarrassed and hurt by what the comedian said about him and his family,” the outlet reported.

Will Smith only has himself to blame.

You know how you don’t find yourself getting torched on a comedy special? You don’t physically attack a comedian over a joke. That might sound hard, but it’s shockingly easy to do. If Will Smith had not walked up and smacked Chris Rock during the Oscars, he wouldn’t be in this position.

Yet, that’s not what he did. His wife didn’t like a joke, and he decided his best option was to hit a comedian. It was appalling, pathetic and weak.

Furthermore, and I can’t stress this enough, Will Smith initially laughed at Chris Rock’s joke. He apparently found it hilarious. It was only after his wife looked upset did he get up and attack Rock.

Will Smith initially laughed at Chris Rock’s joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/ScreenOffScript/status/1632047576252833794)

Now, Will Smith just has to sit there and take his verbal lashings. That’s what the kids call karma. He behaved like an idiot, attacked a comedian and continues to get roasted. He truly only has himself to blame.

If he’d stayed in his seat and kept laughing, nobody would have remembered the hair loss joke even five minutes later.

Will Smith reportedly embarrassed by Chris Rock’s comedy special. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Instead, he chose violence in response to comedy and that can’t ever be tolerated. Will Smith isn’t a victim. He’s a man who made an unbelievably stupid decision and is now paying the price. Let Chris Rock cook because it’s awesome.