Jada Pickett Smith Reportedly Not Happy With Chris Rock’s Scorched Earth Comedy Special

Jada Pinkett Smith apparently wasn’t laughing along with Chris Rock’s latest comedy special.

The legendary comedian went scorched Earth on Will Smith and his wife in his Netflix special “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.”

Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock after he had the audacity to *checks notes real quickly* do his job as a comedian and crack a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss.

Chris Rock will FINALLY speak on the infamous Will Smith-Oscars slap in his new Netflix special, “SELECTIVE OUTRAGE” tonight 👀pic.twitter.com/vCzDJUsW0E — Screen Off Script (@ScreenOffScript) March 4, 2023

“His wife was f*cking her son’s friend. We’ve all been cheated on. Everybody in here been cheated on. None of us has ever been interviewed by the person that cheated on us on television. She hurt him way more than he hurt me … Everybody in the world called him a b*tch. I tried to call the motherf*cker. I tried to call that man and give him my condolences. He didn’t pick up for me … Everybody called him a b*tch and who does he hit? Me,” Smith said in the special.

Everyone called Will Smith a bitch:



• Charlamagne

• The View

• The Talk

• Drink Champs

• The Breakfast Club



Yet Will Smith gets mad when Chris Rock says something 💀#ChrisRock #chrisrocknetflix pic.twitter.com/yOY5u2ydnK — s 3 x ɴ ɪ ɴ ᴇ ™️ (@S3X9NERA) March 5, 2023

Jada Pinkett-Smith is apparently not pleased with Chris Rock.

PEOPLE spoke to “a source close to” Jada Pinkett-Smith, and shockingly, she’s trying to spin the narrative that she’s a victim.

“Jada has had no part in all of this other than being heckled. Chris is obsessed with her and that’s been going on for almost 30 years. Look where he chose to film his Netflix special. Her hometown [of Baltimore]. Obsessed. “Back in 2016 she helped start a movement with the Academy Awards by questioning why there are so few Black members, and Chris took it to this,” the source claimed, according to the outlet.

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the Academy Awards. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Just in case there was any confusion, Rock did also destroy that narrative in his special.

“”I did some jokes about her. Who gives a f*ck? That’s how it is: She starts it, I finish it. That’s what the f*ck happened. Nobody’s pickin’ on this b*tch. She started this sh*t. Nobody was pickin’ on her,” Rock said in the special, according to the same PEOPLE report.

Rock shouldn’t apologize for anything.

First and foremost, Chris Rock is a comedian. He has nothing to apologize for. The man gets paid to be funny. Comedy is meant to be edgy. It’s meant to make you uncomfortable at times. That’s the sign of good comedy.

He didn’t threaten her or put her in danger. Chris Rock simply made a joke about her lack of hair, and Will Smith responded by physically attacking him. That leads me to the second point.

Rock has every right in the world to go after both of them. If she doesn’t like being made fun of, she shouldn’t have been involved in a situation where her husband attacked someone over a joke. Remember, Will Smith started out laughing. It was only after she looked upset did he get up and attack Chris Rock.

Don’t believe me? The screenshot below is seconds after the joke and Smith couldn’t stop laughing.

(Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/ScreenOffScript/status/1632047576252833794)

Not liking a joke is your problem and your problem alone. It doesn’t give you a license to attack anyone. If you don’t like being made fun of, figure out a response that doesn’t include your husband violently attacking someone. Until then, take the public ridicule and move on. It’s not that hard to understand.