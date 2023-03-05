Chris Rock Wrecks Will Smith Over Oscars Slap In Netflix Special

Videos by OutKick

Chris Rock finally opened up about the infamous Oscars slap. And in typical Chris Rock fashion, he left nothing on the table.

In the first-ever Netflix live streaming event, “Selective Outrage,” the comedian unloaded on actor Will Smith for smacking the crap out of him at the 2022 Oscars.

“You all know what happened to me, getting smacked by Suge Smith. Everybody knows. Everybody f—ing knows,” Rock said. “People are like, ‘Did it hurt?’ It still hurts. I got ‘Summertime’ ringing in my ears.”

For those who need a refresher, the slap came after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, being bald. That’s when the “Men in Black” star rushed the stage to defend her honor.

Here’s a video of the incident.

Chris Rock will FINALLY speak on the infamous Will Smith-Oscars slap in his new Netflix special, “SELECTIVE OUTRAGE” tonight 👀pic.twitter.com/vCzDJUsW0E — Screen Off Script (@ScreenOffScript) March 4, 2023

Chris Rock said the violent response was more about Smith’s relationship with his wife than it was about him.

“His wife was f—ing her son’s friend,” Rock said. “We’ve all been cheated on. Everybody in here been cheated on. None of us has ever been interviewed by the person that cheated on us on television. She hurt him way more than he hurt me.”

If you don’t get that reference, he was referring to a “Red Table Talk” episode featuring Will and Jada. That’s where she admitted to having an affair with another man.

“Everybody in the world called him a b-tch,” Rock said. “I tried to call the motherf-cker. I tried to call that man and give him my condolences. He didn’t pick up for me.”

The comedian then went on to list off all the people in Hollywood who called Smith a “b-tch” after the bombshell episode aired. That includes folks on “The View,” “The Talk,” “The Breakfast Club,” and “Drink Champs,” to name a few.

“Everybody called him a b-tch and who does he hit? Me.”

Chris Rock LIVE: Selective Outrange. Chris Rock at the Hippodrome Theater in Baltimore. (Credit: Kirill Bichutsky/Netflix)

Chris Rock says he won’t do an interview about the slap.

“I’m not a victim, baby,” Rock said. “You will never see me on Oprah or Gayle (King) crying. You will never see it. It’s never going to happen. Fuck that shit, I took that shit like (Manny) Pacquiao.”

But he did acknowledge that Smith had the physical advantage.

“Will Smith is significantly bigger than me. We are not the same size,” he said. “Will Smith does movies with his shirt off. You’ve never seen me do a movie with my shirt off. Will Smith played Muhammad Ali in a movie. You think I auditioned for that part? I played Pookie in ‘New Jack City.’ I played a piece of corn in ‘Pootie Tang.'”

So while Rock is turning the other cheek on this incident, he said the bad blood between him and the Smiths actually began before the 2016 Oscars. That’s when Jada called for a boycott because of the lack of diversity in nominations. She wanted Rock to back out as the host, but he said no.

“So then I do some jokes about it, ” he said. “Who gives a f–k? That’s how it is. She started it. I finished it. Nobody’s picking on this b-tch. She started this sh-t. Nobody was picking on her.”

Rock holds nothing back. pic.twitter.com/mgNBjIcUd6 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 5, 2023

But the Netflix special wasn’t all about Will Smith.

The comedian hit on a range of topics, including addiction, abortion, racism and the Kardashians — You know, all the important issues.

He also discussed the idea of wokeness. While social justice is a good thing, he said, it’s the “selective outrage” that gets him.

“One person does something, they get canceled. Somebody else does the exact same thing, nothing,” he said. “You know what I’m talking about. The kind of people who play Michael Jackson songs but won’t play R. Kelly. Same crime, one of them just got better songs.”

He also poked fun at Meghan Markle and questioned her shock during her “Oprah” interview about racism in the royal family.

“You didn’t google these motherf—ers?” he asked. “What the f–k is she talking about she didn’t know? It’s the royal family. They’re the original racists. They invented colonialism. They are the OGs of racism. They’re the Sugarhill Gang of racism.”

Broadcasted live from Baltimore at the Hippodrome Theatre, Rock’s Netflix special started with a live pre-show hosted by comedian Ronny Chieng. Multiple comics like Leslie Jones, J.B. Smoove, David Spade, Dana Carvey and Arsenio Hall made appearances on the pre- and post- show.

“I bet Will Smith slaps the f–k out of a TV tonight,” Hall said.