Jimmy Kimmel Mocked Aaron Rodgers For His Epstein Take And Promptly Got Pancaked By David Bakhtiari

Jimmy Kimmel went after Aaron Rodgers for his UFO-Jeffrey Epstein take, and, in doing so, walked right into a David Bakhtiari pancake.

What a sentence.

Kimmel took a dig at Rodgers earlier this week after Rodgers joined Pat McAfee last month and kinda-sorta insinuated that all these recent UFO shootings were a ploy to distract Americans from the soon-to-be-released Epstein client list.

Frankly, it ain’t the worst take Aaron’s had, but whatever. It didn’t sit well with Jimmy Kimmel, who called Rodgers a “tin foil hatter” on his show – which is apparently still going on? – earlier this week.

“All this UFO talk has the tin foil hatters going wild, including wack-Packer Aaron Rodgers who offered this hot take on ‘The Pat McAfee Show,’” Kimmel said.

Bakhtiari, Rodgers’ longtime teammate, then did what he’s done for years: protect his blindside with a haymaker.

Tell me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list, without telling me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list…. https://t.co/jWkL8LfOMT — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) March 3, 2023

Hilarious. Frankly, it’s funnier than anything Kimmel has said in a long, long time.

Also, sort of weird that Jimmy would want to attack Aaron on this when he also whiffed on his vaccine stance a few years ago.

Um, how’d that turn out?

“Honestly, the only thing worse than not getting vaccinated when you’re in close contact with other people is letting them think you’re vaccinated when you’re not,” Kimmel said back in 2021.

“It’s basically the Covid equivalent of ‘the condom fell off.’ Aaron is a Karen, that’s the fact of the matter.”

Aaron Rodgers is a tin foil hatter! (Credit: Getty Images)

Man, talk about a wildly wrong statement. The COVID vaccines are garbage, and Rodgers was one of the only athletes with the balls to say it a few years ago. I guess that made him a Karen then, but at least it makes him … you know, healthy, today.

And by the way, I think Aaron Rodgers is a weirdo, too. No denying that.

The guy just spent days in a dark cave to contemplate life. I’m certainly not 100% team Aaron Rodgers, but when it comes to Aaron vs. Jimmy Kimmel, that’s a pretty easy one to pick.

Head on a swivel, Jimbo!