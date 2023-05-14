Videos by OutKick

Where many people expected the Titans to try and trade up to take a quarterback in the First Round of the NFL Draft, they went with a lineman instead. The quarterback came 22 picks later.

With the No. 11 pick, Tennessee selected Peter Skoronski out of Northwestern. The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder played tackle in college, but is being used at a few different positions during his first season on the professional level.

Peter Skoronski says he's working at guard and tackle for the #Titans. pic.twitter.com/BrRIHCXar2 — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) May 13, 2023

Wherever Skronski ends up, he is a mauler. That was evident during minicamp on Saturday as he steamrolled former Maryland offensive lineman and sixth-round pick Jaelyn Duncan, who is 6-foot-6, 300 pounds. Derrick Henry, assuming that he doesn’t get traded, is going to love running behind him!

Skoronski will be on the starting five this fall. It’s a matter of where, and who he will be blocking for.

Ryan Tannehill is the incumbent starting quarterback, but the hype around Will Levis may become too deafening to ignore. At what point will the team decide to go to the rookie?!

Will Skoronski be blocking for Will Levis?

Will Levis was the most polarizing pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The former Penn State and Kentucky quarterback was considered the best prospect at his position by some, and near the bottom of the list by others.

There is no question about Levis’ arm strength or athleticism. There are a few questions about his accuracy, touch, and ability to win games.

He won 10 games with the Wildcats in 2021 after transferring to the SEC while completing 66% of his passes for 2,826 yards and 24 touchdowns, but also threw 13 interceptions. Levis struggled with injuries in a seven-win season as a senior last fall but completed 65.4% of his passes for 2,406 yards and 19 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

His stats don’t necessarily pop off of the page, and his 23 interceptions in the last two years was the third-worst in the FBS. Not ideal.

Levis was not consistent, his decision-making was often questionable and ball security was an issue at times. (Part of the latter may have been his thumb injury.)

His footwork is another thing to work on. His instincts also raise red flags.

Despite all of the negatives, the 6-foot-4, 229-pound signal-caller has all of the physical traits to be a franchise quarterback. He played in a pro-style offense, has a cannon for an arm, and runs hard. His Pro Day, throwing against air, was impressive.

If Levis can put it all together, there is no doubt that he can blossom into a weapon in the NFL. “If” is the key word there.

The Tennessee Titans think that Levis can get it figured out and fine-tune his game, clearly. They traded up to take the former three-star recruit and will plan to develop him behind Ryan Tannehill.

There is a bit of a rush to get him ready.

Tannehill is on the final year of his contract. From there, the future is up in the air.

The hope is that Levis will be ready by 2024, and the excitement amongst fans is already underway. Tennessee recently posted a 1-on-1 interview with their second-round pick.

B-Roll that aired over their conversation got the hype train rolling. Two particular throws caught the eyes of NFL fans and analysts alike.

The trend of overhyping mini camp continued Saturday as Levis worked with third round pick Tyjae Spears, who could blossom into one of the more impressive running backs in the league by the time it is all said and done.

#Titans rookies Will Levis & Tyjae Spears at rookie minicamp



Thread below of Will Levis highlights⬇️ pic.twitter.com/yuawejiMH9 — Easton Freeze (@eastonfreeze) May 13, 2023

Levis was letting it rip, again. (It may have been underthrown, which a better defensive back would have picked off.)

Will Levis to Josh Whyle 🎯



📹: #Titans pic.twitter.com/yz9ZhAKMOo — Wes on Broadway (@TitansStats) May 14, 2023

Regardless of how things play out this fall, Levis is enjoying the process.

Will Levis is all smiles about Titans rookie camp so far pic.twitter.com/zrlqXcAMev — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) May 13, 2023

It would be silly to crown Levis as a future MVP and Super Bowl champion based off of a few throws without a pass rush against largely undrafted rookies during minicamp, obviously. But it’s that time of year where we are all starved for football, buy way too far into practice footage, and jump to outlandish conclusions based off of that tape. It’s tradition!