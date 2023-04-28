The Detroit Lions Should Make A Run At Will Levis In Round Two

Videos by OutKick

Will Levis slipped out of the first round of the NFL Draft, and the slide was nothing short of shocking.

Just a couple days ago, the former Kentucky had very high odds of going second overall. There was almost no shot he was going to slip out of the top 10 and ESPN put his odds of dropping out of the first round of less than 1%.

However, that’s exactly what happened, and that means the former Kentucky QB will likely find his team Friday.

According to ESPN Analytics, there was a 92% chance that Will Levis was going to be picked in the top 10. pic.twitter.com/DGUE6xG6EG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 28, 2023

The Lions need to take a look at Will Levis.

Why did Will Levis slide out of the first round after being seen as a top pick? There are probably a lot of reasons. First, he was very inconsistent at Kentucky, and second, his toe issue might have been a red flag, according to Chris Mortensen.

Will Levis’ left toe that caused him to miss two games last year was “problematic “ for one team that considered him.

Levis says the “toe has healed” and good to go.

Another team believes Levis could manage it but thought surgery would need discussion after season.

Levis… — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) April 28, 2023

While Levis falling out of the first round isn’t great for him, it could be huge for the Detroit Lions. The Lions need a QB in order to help manage the position and Jared Goff.

Goff remains the unquestioned starter but for how long? He played very well in 2022, but is Detroit willing to bet that remains the case?

Enter Will Levis. The Lions hold the 34th pick overall after making a Thursday trade with the Cardinals. The team should absolutely consider taking Will Levis if he doesn’t come off the board when the Steelers and Cardinals open the second round.

Will the Lions draft Will Levis? (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

There is no shot the Cardinals draft Will Levis and the Steelers have their guy (for now) in Kenny Pickett. That means Will Levis should be sitting there at 34.

Instead of paying high first round money, the Lions can add a QB prospect that was viewed as a first round talent at a major discount.

Every GM fears their first round picks flaming out. It’s a great way to lose your job. It becomes less important when a second round pick busts. Justifying picking Will Levis at 34 is a hell of a lot easier than justifying him as a first round pick.

Will Levis fell out of the first round. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Will Levis has some upside.

While Levis faced a lot of criticism during his time at Kentucky, the tools can be there to be successful in the NFL.

He has a big body, a very strong arm and has some mobility. The raw physical tools exist when it comes to Will Levis. His decision making on the field is just horrible at times. He threw 23 interceptions during his two years at Kentucky. That’s just brutal.

However, that shouldn’t be a concern for the Lions. Will Levis won’t even come close to sniffing the field as long as Jared Goff is playing at a reasonable level. That means he can sit on the bench and develop while getting paid second round money.

Detroit could be a great landing spot for Will Levis. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If he hits, the Lions have their long term QB solution. If not, he can be discarded for an amount that can be chalked up to the cost of doing business. It almost makes too much sense. Will the Lions actually do it? Fans will find out Friday night. It seems like the obvious choice.