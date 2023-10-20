Will.I.Am Puts Out A New Formula 1-Inspired Song For United States Grand Prix And, Well… It’s A Song

Videos by OutKick

Black-Eyed Peas member Will.I.Am has a new song inspired by Formula 1, and God love him for trying, but I don’t think you’ll be tossing this thing on your Spotify playlist any time soon.

The United States Grand Prix weekend is upon us and like a Formula 1 race in the States, every celebrity is taking it upon themselves to remind us that they exist.

Take Drew Barrymore who was in the Red Bull garage on Thursday… for some reason.

Fun fact: she was in ET. Did you know that? Did you know she was in ET?

She also flashed David Letterman for his birthday one time.

Anywho, while most celebrities just show up and maybe try their hand at changing a tire for the cameras, Will.I.Am — who conducted an orchestra during the kind of cringey driver intros at the Miami Grand Prix — decided he’d use his musical talents to get the people going.

The result was a song he recorded with rapper/celebrity McDonald’s customer J. Balvin called Let’s Go, a title he may or may not have ripped off from Tom Brady’s podcast.

If you forget that title, that’s okay because Will.I.Am didn’t feel like wearing himself out writing lyrics and just repeats “Let’s Go” for most of the tune.

He’s no Lenny Kravitz…

Let’s Play A Round Of ‘What The Hell Does That Song Have To Do With F1?’

What does this have to do with Formula 1?

Well, obviously there are cars in the video and some very subtle allusions to the sport. There’s also the not-so-subtle use of the word “Race.”

Y’know, because he’s supposed to be talking about racing.

Maybe J. Balvin’s verses had more F1 content, but I have no clue because he was rapping en español as they say. My high school/semester in college level of Spanish is good enough to order in some restaurants and maybe pick out a word here in there But Balvin was spitting so fast there was no way I could flip through the Spanish-to-English dictionary I used to cheat in high school fast enough to have any clue what he was talking about.

Like I said, the guy put in some effort, and you can’t fault him for that. And guess what, this isn’t even his first attempt at an F1-inspired song! He put out one called “The Formula” with Lil Wayne around the time of the Miami Grand Prix.

I fully expect him to try to complete the hat trick for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

This kind of stuff isn’t exactly my bag. If I need a song to pump me up for a day of racing just give me “Highway Star” by Deep Purple. Can’t go wrong with the classics.

If you’ve got any suggestions for A+ tunes to throw on a race day playlist be sure to send them my way on X (@Matt_Reigle) or send an email to mattreigleoutkick@gmail.com.