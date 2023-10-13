Lenny Kravitz Releases Hilarious, Bizarre New Video Featuring More Lenny Kravitz Than You Ever Needed Or Wanted To See

Videos by OutKick

Lenny Kravitz — the rock legend who at 59 years old still looks like he would be able to kick my ass without even having to think twice about it — just dropped what could be one of the most bizarre and hilarious music videos in quite some time.

Kravitz has a new song out called “TK421,” the first single from his upcoming album, Blue Electric Light. To promote it, he put out a new video. One that features a lot of Lenny Kravitz.

A. Lot.

There’s a lot to unpack with this thing, so go ahead and give it a watch and then we’ll reconvene to dissect this thing like the Zapruder film.

Is everyone alright and accounted for? I know that was a lot to process, and I’m sure we lost some brave folks along the way, but congratulations, you made it through.

The video for Lenny Kravitz’s “TK421” can’t hurt you now…

I’m not sure what makes one say a year shy of the big 6-0, “Hey, I think my next music video is going to be me cruising around my house naked,” but that looks to be what Lenny Kravitz said.

We can only guess what made him think of this. Perhaps he stumbled across the opening credits for Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me somewhere in the bowels of deep cable and thought to himself, “Yes; that!”

Kravitz Decided To Work From Home For This Video

I think Lenny just didn’t want to leave his house. It’s like he said, “I want to do the next video at my house,” and his team was like, “Well what can we do there?” and he was like, “Well… I could traipse around naked,” and they were all too afraid to tell Lenny Kravitz no.

And with that, the video for “TK421” was born.

I would have assumed that this video was shot at some rented house in Beverly Hills or something, but my gut tells me this is his real house. He’d probably call it Casa de Kravitz or Lenny’s Lair. At least that’s what I’d call it.

I don’t know why but doesn’t it just look like the kind of house Lenny Kravitz would buy? He’s not going to be found in some kind of modest dwelling with Ikea furniture. Lenny Kravitz needs a gold chair shaped like a giant hand in his bathroom, dammit!

A giant hand chair in Lenny Kravitz’s bathroom, because why not? (Screenshot: YouTube/Lenny Kravitz)

The song itself is not bad at all. If this came on the radio, I wouldn’t nearly cause an accident trying to switch stations like I do when the Red Hot Chili Peppers come on.

As for what “TK421” means to Lenny, I have no clue. However, it may ring a bell for Star Wars fans, because that was the name/call sign of one of the stormtroopers Han Solo and Luke Skywalker killed on the Death Star.

I find it hard — if not impossible — to believe that a dead stormtrooper inspired Lenny Kravitz to write a song and then run around his house naked, but it’s been a while since I’ve seen a New Hope. Maybe TK-421 has that effect on people.

Lenny Kravitz either stretching or making love to the air while strumming an unplugged Gibson Firebird… something he probably does without cameras. (Screenshot: YouTube/Lenny Kravitz)

Lenny Kravitz Gets Ready For The Day In “TK421” Video

Now, Lenny doesn’t spend the entire video wandering his house in the nude. That would be weird.

So, he gives us a glimpse of what it looks like when Lenny Kravitz gets ready for the day. I’m sure singing into his toothbrush and dancing in his closet is standard operating procedure for Lenny Kravitz. So much so that forget the VMAs, this video could be eligible for a Best Documentary Short Subject at the next Academy Awards.

It feels like they let the cameras roll while Lenny went about his usual, quasi-Patrick Bateman routine, except instead of starting his day with crunches and an ice mask wash, he starts it by taking a hit off of a joint then humping the air while playing guitar alone in his room.

As one does.

My favorite part of the entire video is when he busts out his axe. I’m a guitar nerd, so I’m always happy to see a Gibson Firebird make an appearance. However, even if you can’t appreciate a nice vintage guitar, watching Lenny Kravitz — who is almost old enough to collect Social Security payments, by the way — roll around on the floor with an unplugged guitar is a sight.

Lenny-Rolling And A Possible Corey Feldman Homage?

Once you get past almost seeing Lenny Kravitz’s junk a bunch of times, this video is an instant classic. I think it needs to become the new form of Rick Rolling. Lenny Rolling.

Imagine how funny it would be to message your buddy about a video that he has to see, and then send this.

“Hey, I thought you’d want to see this badass video of that Austrian dude skydiving from space…”

Then, boom. “TK421” video.

Hilarious.

The video for “TK421” might be the funniest “wandering around the house” music video I’ve ever seen, and that’s saying a lot. I didn’t think anything could dethrone Corey Feldman’s “Ascension Millenium,” but, alas, here we are.

Throw a couple of Corey’s Angels in the Lenny Kravitz’s video and it looks like he may have even been paying homage to Feldman.

Probably not, but if Lenny Kravitz performs at a single-A baseball game in State College, Pennsylvania, then maybe he was tipping his cap to the surviving member of The Two Coreys.

If he does, hopefully, he just shows up dressed.

