Will Cain: I’m Tired Of Alabama, Ohio State Getting Special Treatment In College Football Playoffs

Will this year be different? That’s what Fox News Channel’s Will Cain and college football fans are wondering as we approach the College Football Playoffs.

Should they win their conference championship games this weekend, No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Michigan are locks for making the playoffs. After that, it’s up for grabs – although Cain says it really shouldn’t be. That is, as long as No. 5 Ohio State and No. 6 Alabama are not included.

Cain argues that just because both team’s are historically dominant, that doesn’t mean that the CFP selection committee should pander and manipulate the rankings just to get one or both of the popular football schools included.

WILL CAIN GIVES HIS PLAYOFF PICTURE

Will Cain: I’m tired of college football… I don’t care that it’s better for ratings. I’m tired of brand-name repetitive teams, programs. I’m tired of Ohio State and Alabama unless it’s earned. Alabama lost two games, I don’t care if they were close. They also won two close games – they barely beat Texas.

If for some reason we give them credit for close losses, we have to take away credit for close wins. And there’s no reason a two-loss Alabama team should go in over TCU. And I’m going to argue not over USC either.

Now, I guess an interesting debate would be if TCU wins, USC loses – who goes in, USC or Ohio State? I would still rather see USC. I’d rather see Caleb Williams, a probable Heisman Trophy winner. Than an Ohio State that just showed themselves to be truly wanting. I’d rather see the College Football Playoffs held right now and have it be Georgia against USC and Michigan against TCU.

I don’t want to see Alabama, or Ohio State.

One thing’s for certain, if any of the Top 4 teams DO end up losing we will absolutely have madness in the NCAA world. Also, it’ll bring a GREAT hot take from Will Cain in the coming days!