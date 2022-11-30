Georgia Stays No. 1 In Playoff Rankings, USC Moves Up To No. 4, Ohio State Has Key 5 Slot

The Georgia Bulldogs remained No. 1 in the final College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night before the critical conference championship games this weekend.

Georgia (12-0) stayed in the top spot despite Michigan claiming the most significant win of anyone as the Wolverines manhandled previous No. 2 Ohio State, 45-23, on Saturday. Michigan (12-0) moved up one spot to No. 2.

Texas Christian (12-0) also moved up a slot to No. 3. And USC (11-1) moved to No. 4 four from six after its second straight win over a ranked team. The Trojans beat previous No. 15 Notre Dame on Saturday after beating No. 16 UCLA the previous week.

If the above four teams win this weekend, the playoffs are set with them, period.

Ohio State tight end Cade Stover is tackled by Michigan defensive back Rod Moore during the Wolverines’ win over Ohio State on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Ohio State (11-1) is at No. 5, which means it has the best chance to reach the final four, should one of the top four lose this weekend. Alabama (10-2) moved up just one spot to No. 6 and will not have much of a chance of making the playoffs.

Three Conference Title Games Key To Playoffs

There are three conference championship games this weekend that are pivotal as far as the final four. Those start with USC vs. No. 11 Utah (9-3) in the Pac-12 title game on Friday (8 p.m., FOX). Michigan will play Purdue (8-4) in the Big Ten title game Saturday (8 p.m., FOX). And TCU plays No. 10 Kansas State (9-3) on Saturday (Noon, ABC).

The rest of the top 10 had No. 7 Tennessee (10-2), No. 8 Penn State (10-2), No. 9 Clemson (10-2) and No. 10 Kansas State.

The second 10 featured No. 11 Utah, 12 Washington, 13 Florida State, 14 LSU, 15 Oregon State, 16 Oregon, 17 UCLA, 18 Tulane, 19 South Carolina and 20 Texas.

The bottom five were 21 Notre Dame, 22 UCF, 23 North Carolina, 24 Mississippi State and 25 North Carolina State.