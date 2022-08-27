Wild Catfight Breaks Out At Blue Jays Game

Toronto Blue Jays fans were treated to a sideshow in the Rogers Centre cheap seats. That’s right, we’ve got a good ol’ fashioned Canadian catfight.

TMZ Sports obtained video of the brawl which reportedly started after one woman pulled another woman’s hair.

You just don’t do that, ladies.

Fans in their vicinity jumped in to hold the two pugilists back until one of them got frustrated and stomped away.

That wasn’t the end of the Friday night catfight. There are reports that the two met up again for a second round down on the Rogers Centre concourse.

Punches were thrown, feelings were hurt, and Canada’s reputation as the land of manners and Molson was slightly tarnished.

There wasn’t any of the sound grappling technique exhibited by two women in a catfight in Atlanta last year.

While they weren’t as fundamentally sound, these women should be commended for providing entertainment to a stadium desperately in need of some.

The night that two of Ontario’s finest started throwing hands, the Blue Jays were hosting the lowly Los Angeles Angels. The Blue Jays took a 12-0 beating. An absolute bloodbath.

So, if there was going to be any entertainment for the Toronto faithful, it wasn’t going to be on the field.

Enter these two heroes and everything changes. Now everyone feels a little bit better about having shelled out their hard-earned Canadian dollars for tickets.

The only problem is that somewhere in all of that close contact they probably broke some of the Great White North’s overly-strict COVID policies.

Follow Matt on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle