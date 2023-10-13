Wild Brawl At A Texas Gas Station Takes A Turn When Those Involved Start Getting Hit By Vehicles

Videos by OutKick

Most of us take our regular trips to the gas station as the uneventful refueling of our vehicles that they’re intended to be. Every once in a while you might venture inside for a frozen Coke or a bag of Twizzlers to snack on.

But that’s normally the extent of the excitement. You’re not looking to get into an argument with anyone and you’re certainly not trying trade punches with your fellow customers.

That’s just not on the gas station visit to-do list. For most people anyway. There are those who can’t help but throw sausages at gas station cashiers or punch one another between the pumps.

Wild brawl at a Texas gas station (Image Credit: Towninja_2.0/TikTok)

This wild brawl at a Texas gas station is one such instance where the people involved couldn’t help themselves. There are multiple opportunities for this to end without any serious injuries and nobody seems interested taking advantage of them.

The now viral video, with more than 1.5 million views, shows a couple of guys punching and kicking a truck as it pulls out of the gas station. It looks like the possible end of an altercation, but it turns out to be the beginning of a crazy scene.

After the truck leaves the gas station, and the two guys beating it up start to head back towards the pumps and are joined by a third guy, a white SUV pulls in and drives towards them.

Using Vehicles Is One Way To Add Chaos To A Wild Brawl

The truck returns and takes a couple more passes at the men before things go completely off the rails. The guys in the SUV and truck exit their vehicles prepared for some hand-to-hand combat. Before that can happen a car pulls up and knocks the driver of the truck to the ground.

The guys in that car get out and it’s on. There are punches being thrown, things being swung around, and because these guys love hitting people with their vehicles, more action behind the wheel.

The guys get back in the car and run into a group punching each other before eventually driving off. That’s apparently how they throw down at gas stations in Texas.

All things considered they’re lucky nobody was seriously injured or killed during what can only be described as pure chaos.