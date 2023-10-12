Florida Woman Arrested For Throwing Sausage At A Gas Station Cashier During An Argument

Videos by OutKick

A customer at a gas station in Florida ended up being arrested after handing out some constructive criticism to a cashier. The cashier wasn’t receptive to the customer’s comments and an argument ensued.

As things tend to do in these kinds of situations, the argument escalated. Words, including the exchange of racial slurs, turned physical with a sausage and a can of Coke eventually being thrown. It all ended with the customer, De’Asia Cobb, taking a trip to jail.

Florida woman arrested for throwing sausages at a gas station cashier (Image Credit: Marion County Sheriffs Office via FOX 35)

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Cobb was arrested and charged with battery and disorderly conduct following last week’s incident at Kwik King gas station in Ocala.

The cashier told officers, according to the arrest affidavit, that an argument started after Cobb pointed out to the cashier that she could be ringing up two customers at once. What happened to the customer always being right?

This cashier apparently doesn’t believe in that universal truth. So they both fired off racial slurs at each other. This caused things to take a turn. Cobb grabbed a sausage from a hot tray then threw the sausage and the tongs she was using to hold the sausage at the cashier.

The sausage hit the cashier on the wrist while the tongs hit her in the leg. After throwing the items at the cashier, Cobb was ready to call it a day and left the store.

The cashier had other ideas. She snatched the sausage, which had fallen to the floor, and headed outside for a classic case of sausage revenge. The cashier threw the meat at Cobb’s car.

The Cashier Left This Florida Woman With Little Choice

Rather than continue to make her way home, Cobb grabbed the sausage and the can of Coke she had just purchased. She then threw them at the cashier, who was standing at the end of the counter.

According to the affidavit, the can of Coke hit the counter. The cashier and her cat-like instincts were able to avoid being hit by it.

The store owner, who also doesn’t believe that the customer is always right, watched the entire thing unfold. Instead of firing the cashier on the spot, he told Cobb to leave.

Because she wasn’t finished having a good time, she refused. She loitered and taunted the employees of the store for an additional 8 minutes.

Cobb was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail. She was later released on a $1,500 bond.

Now I don’t normally do this, but I’m siding with the alleged criminal here. She spotted a weakness in the cashier’s game, which was slowing everyone down, and offered up some advice.

The cashier, who isn’t QuikTrip material I’ll confidently tell you that, decided to take things personally. If that doesn’t warrant a sausage being thrown the cashier’s way I don’t know what does.