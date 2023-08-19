Florida Woman Arrested For Spiking Man’s Drink With Raid

Videos by OutKick

A Florida woman was arrested for allegedly spiking a man’s drink with Raid roach spray. Lucky for him, it didn’t “kill on contact” as advertised.

After a night out drinking at the bar she returned home and wanted to continue drinking with her boyfriend. Shortly after the couple had their few early morning drinks, the boyfriend felt sick. He then found out that he had been poisoned and called the police.

Veronica Cline’s mug shot (Image Credit: Volusia County Sheriff’s Office)

When officers arrived at the home on Wheeler Street in De Leon Springs around 4:30 am on Friday morning, they were met by a man who had become ill following drinks with his girlfriend. He told them the drinks were spiked with roach spray.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the 24-year-old man’s girlfriend, and mother of his child, 29-year-old Veronica Cline, was arrested and charged with poisoning food or drink.

The man said he had two drinks and started feeling sick. He then told officers that Cline had told him that she had spiked his two drinks with Raid roach spray and provided them with an audio recording of Cline reportedly admitting to the poisoning.

It took him about a half an hour to collect himself in order to call the police for help.

“The victim told deputies he was vomiting for about 30 minutes before he was able to call for help,” the sheriff’s office said. “He became sick again while providing his statement to a deputy.”

When officers arrived at the home, Cline was not there. Police called for a K-9 unit to track her down. They found her trying to hide nearby and she was arrested without incident.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. According to reports, Cline was being held in the Volusia County Branch Jail without bond pending her first court appearance.

Be prepared to be shocked, but this isn’t her first run in with the law. Cline reportedly has several prior convictions, including two for weapons. Her weapon of choice, prior to the use of Raid, was a knife.

It’s all fun and games until the roach spray spiked drinks start being served.