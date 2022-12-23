Wikipedia Gives Zach Wilson A Sad Tribute After Getting Benched For Fourth-Stringer Chris Streveler

Is this the final nail in the coffin for the Zach Wilson era in New York?

The better question is, will Wilson get a refund for those scooters he bought his teammates?

RELATED: ZACH WILSON’S CHRISTMAS PRESENT TO JETS OFFENSIVE LINE RAISES QUESTIONS ABOUT MIKE WHITE, QB GIFTING PROTOCOL

Wilson was benched in the third quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fans chanted for fourth-string QB Chris Streveler to enter the game, and they eventually got their wish.

Wilson out, Streveler in. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 23, 2022

Streveler, the Taysom Hill-like reserve who was a CFL QB as recently as 2019, effectively buried the Wilson experiment in New York, at least for the rest of the season. He stepped in and picked up first downs with his arm and legs in an electric debut.

STREVELER’S DEALING — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 23, 2022

Wilson watched from the sidelines as Streveler recorded a first down in his first throw. His speed presented a new element in the Jets’ offensive package compared to Wilson’s stale play.

Chris Streveler comes in and throws for a first down #TakeFlight#JAXvsNYJ on Prime Video

Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/gyMqx7NKs2 pic.twitter.com/4zjxgWqxdp — NFL (@NFL) December 23, 2022

"We want Streveler."



Jets fans calling for backup QB Chris Streveler 👀 pic.twitter.com/KNnfD9QjKk — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 23, 2022

Wilson was mercilessly booed throughout the second and third quarter.

loudest boos of the night so far pic.twitter.com/TlDLKqJOzL — alex (@highlghtheaven) December 23, 2022

The Streveler era received a pleasant welcome from Wikipedia, which also worked as a sad tribute to Wilson’s playing time in New York.

“On December 22, [Streveler] replaced Zach Wilson effectively ending Wilson’s NFL career,” read Streveler’s bio, adding, “Chris is the father of current New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.”

(Lucky man.)

The backup did not splash on the stat sheet, but he injected MetLife with a new breath of optimism.

Chris Streveler just completed a pass and i'm not even kidding, the crowd is cheering like the #jets just won the Super Bowl. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) December 23, 2022

Streveler finished with 10 of 15 passing for 90 yards and 54 yards rushing (nine carries). Wilson exited the game with 92 yards passing and one interception.

Strev was moving the Jets offense down the field halfway through the fourth quarter until a fumble by Garrett Wilson buried NY’s chances of a comeback.

He was briefly dubbed ‘Tebow 2.0’ during his guest appearance on Thursday.

Streveler may not play another quarter if Mike White returns to the Jets next week. But he’s certainly won over a sect of the fanbase that’s been fed up with Wilson or Joe Flacco.

After the game, Jets coach Robert Saleh said fans haven’t seen the last of Wilson.

The Jaguars defeated the Jets, 19-3.

In less than one drive, Chris Streveler has already surpassed Zach Wilson in fantasy points tonight. — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) December 23, 2022

Chris Streveler already looks better than Zach Wilson 😭 pic.twitter.com/PNJajYlubM — Brian Y (@byysports) December 23, 2022