Wife of Maryland Cop Caught With Another Woman Gets Into War Of Words With Alleged Mistress

A Maryland cop who was caught on video (DISCLAIMER: ALLEGEDLY, pending a full investigation) kissing a woman and hopping into the back of a police cruiser has been suspended from the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Meanwhile, the Johnny Sins of Policing (if you know, you know), Francesco Marlett, is now catching heat at home where his wife, Paula Marlett, has been hopping on Facebook to engage in a war of words with the alleged mistress, Virginia Pinto, who has her own message to Francesco’s wife.

Pinto, who doesn’t deny jumping into the back of Franceco’s cruiser, says it’s not her problem the cop wants her.

“Not that I owe anyone an explanation, this girl has been cheating on her husband for a while now herself,” Pinto said in an explosive accusation against Paula. “I know everything. Everyone look this is life and y’all know nothing. I’ve done nothing wrong. All I wanna say is y’all have the wrong info. Paula Marlett isn’t saying the whole story which I understand but please don’t be mad at me because your husband wants me.”

Oh hell yeah, now we have ourselves a battle. It’s like a real-life PornHub video breaking out before our eyes while Francesco’s supposed to be out fighting crime.

Paula says she’s the victim here.

“Yes I know what’s been going on,” she wrote on Facebook.

“No, I am not updating anyone on this situation after today. Virginias husband left her ass a long time ago bc she cheated so she and my husband decided to do this behind my back for years. I’m not seeking anyone else’s input, I don’t need anyone’s opinion. My life is my life. I will make decisions according. I love you all. Except for you Virginia you can rot in hell bitch.”

YES! YES! YES!

This is dream Internet material right here. The wife and the mistress are just airing out their dirty laundry while the Prince George’s County Police Department goes through its full investigation.

It’s been a busy year for police and getting action while on the job. Back in January, the La Vergne, Tennessee police force was ROCKED by a cheating scandal where a female cop was engaging in all sorts of salacious activities with her fellow cops, including a Girls Gone Wild hot tub party and handing out oral sex like it was party favors.

In that case, the cop’s husband stood by his wife after she admitted to all sorts of behavior that definitely took some marriage counseling.