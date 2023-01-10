Tennessee Female Cop & Male Officers Are Fired Over Multiple Cases Of Sex, Nudes, ‘Girls Gone Wild’ Parties and More

Let’s go to La Vergne, Tennessee where the local police station turned into “Police Academy: X-rated” with cops were banging and engaging in all sorts of sexcapades thanks to one horny female police officer, investigators allege.

Officer Maegan Hall is at the center of this wild story because she’s accused of six sexual relationships with five different officers on a police force for a city of just under 40,000 residents. Needless to say, that’s a large percentage of the city’s officers who were getting it on with Hall.

The allegations also include Hall and the fellow officers sending dirty pictures, Hall ripping off her top at a “Girls Gone Wild” inspired hot tub party and…giving two officers oral sex at…at the police station!

Allegedly.

Officer Maegan Hall of the La Vergne, TN police department is accused of engaging in sexual relationships with five fellow officers, according to an internal affairs report. Upper row: Sgt. Lewis Powell; Juan Lugo-Perez Bottom row: Officer Larry Holladay; (right) Detective Seneca Shields Inset: Officer Patrick Magliocco / La Vergne Police Department

Let’s get to the allegations that were spread out over 20 pages!

• Hall reportedly told fellow Officer Patrick Magliocco about Officer Lewis Powell’s “big black d–k” and Magliocco told investigators that he knew Hall had oral sex with Powell at a police substation; Officer Magliocco added that he and his wife decided to have an open relationship that developed into sex with Hall on “numerous occasions.”

• There were houseboat parties. There were hot tub parties. Magliocco says boobs were out. There was drinking. There were guns being “dry fired.”

• Magliocco also says that Hall sent nudes to all sorts of officers and once officer says he received an invitation for a “booty call” from the horny cop.

• There were moments where Magliocco was asked by Hall if he “wanted to f–k,” but the officer settled on oral sex on top of a hill.

Officers Patrick Magliocco and Maegan Hall during happier times when they weren’t banging or engaging in oral sex. / La Vergne Police Department

• There were secret meetings between Hall and Officer Powell at a Planet Fitness to discuss the internal affairs investigation that the internal affairs investigators knew about.

• Hall reportedly sent one officer a text requesting that he “f–k her and drag her around by her hair.”

Let’s just say that the internal investigation is pretty much a Penthouse Forum report from back when Penthouse was super popular within the magazine-buying world.

After all was said and done by investigators, Sgt. Lewis Powell, Officer Juan Lugo, Sgt. Ty McGowan and Detective Seneca Shields were fired along with sex fiend Hall.

Two officers — Patrick Magliocco and Larry Holladay — kept their jobs, but they were suspended for their actions.

What’s up with Hall these days? She might as well open an OnlyFans page and cash in before her 15 minutes of fame are over. Throw a $9.99 price tag on a monthly subscription and get to work, girlfriend.

“I am so SO happy to announce that, as of today, I have accepted the offer to be an officer for LaVergne Police Department!!!” Hall wrote on Facebook in January 2021. “To say I’m blessed is an understatement! It’s going to be a long journey of training and learning new things and I am so excited for every step!!”

And now she’s fired.

Life comes at you fast. One minute you’re planning a life protecting citizens and the next minute you’re blowing cops at the substation. Allegedly.

Good luck to Maegan moving forward.