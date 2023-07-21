Widow Of Officer Slain In BLM Riots Defends Jason Aldean’s ‘Small Town’ Song

Videos by OutKick

Ann Dorn knows first-hand the destruction caused by the Black Lives Matter riots of 2020. And that’s why she’s calling the backlash against Jason Aldean’s new hit song “absurd.”

Ann’s husband, 77-year-old retired police captain David Dorn, was murdered by rioters outside a pawn shop in June 2020.

A 38-year veteran of the St. Louis police force, David retired in 2007. But he was friends with the pawn shop’s owner, so he frequently checked on the business when alarms went off.

(Credit: St. Louis Police via AP)

Dorn’s natural inclination to protect and serve cost him his life.

And that’s why Ann says Aldean’s new song, “Try That in a Small Town,” sends a powerful message.

“There’s a lot of disrespect now and there’s no sense of community, and people don’t stand up for their community,” Ann said. “They don’t stop these things that happen in a small town, just like Jason says in his song, you’re not going to do that here, the community’s not going to stand for it.”

The music video for Aldean’s anti-crime song uses footage from the 2020 riots. It shows buildings burning, rioters breaking windows and looters cleaning out businesses.

“I just watched the video today and it speaks of small-town values. It speaks of community values. It speaks of standing up for ourselves,” Ann said on Jesse Watters Primetime Thursday.

“When did it become illegal in the United States of America for us to stand up for ourselves? That’s our given rights to protect ourselves, our life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.”

Ann Dorn Speaks Out In Support of Jason Aldean

Over the past week, Aldean has received backlash from left-wingers who say the video promotes racism, violence and even lynching.

But Ann says these claim are unwarranted.

“To have people criticize that, you know, when he puts it in a song, that’s basically what he’s saying,” Dorn said. “It’s a sense of community, It’s a sense of neighborhood. It’s a sense of taking care of each other, and we’ve gotten so far away from that that it’s actually very scary.”

Rioters burn businesses to the ground in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

She said it’s up to citizens to defend their communities and support local law enforcement.

“The police stand between the criminals and the citizens,” she said. “You know, they’re there to protect them and for the police to be disrespected like they are, and the police need the community behind them to help them.”

“And when you have a really good sense of community and the neighbors and your community stand against this tyranny and against these terroristic acts that are happening on U.S. soil, you know, it’s all about accountability.”

Ann lost her husband to senseless violence disguised as activism — exactly the kind of senseless violence Aldean sings about.

I’ll respect her perspective over that of the race-baiting biddies on The View any day.