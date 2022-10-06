Why Can’t We Be Friends? Kid Rock And Cindy Crawford Can

We live in one of the most divisive periods in American history. Friends and family turn on each other over even slight political disagreements. What we should be doing is remembering one simple acronym, WWKRACCAWAHHRGD?

What would Kid Rock and Cindy Crawford, as well as her husband, Rande Gerber, do?

They wouldn’t let political leanings get in the way of their friendship. That’s what they’d do.

Kid Rock and the Crawford-Gerbers are on opposite ends of the political spectrum, but that doesn’t keep them from hitting the town together.

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber went to dinner with Kid Rock, showing that people can still agree to (politically) disagree, and still be friends. https://t.co/KGv2m6F3A5 — TMZ (@TMZ) October 5, 2022

According to TMZ, Crawford is a registered Democrat, Gerber is an independent, and Kid Rock is a card-carrying Republican and devout Trump supporter. Still, they were spotted together in Santa Monica.

Apparently, this wasn’t Kid Rock’s first time third-wheeling. They’ve been friends for many, many years, and even drove together to the restaurant where they met another left-leaning celebrity, tennis legend John McEnroe.

Leave it to the guy who sings “Bawitdaba,” a supermodel, her husband, and a famously angry tennis player to teach us all a lesson in friendship.

If people don’t agree with you on political issues, don’t let it stop you from being friends with them. Take a page out of the Rock-Crawford-Gerber-McEnroe playbook and find something else to talk about while you enjoy each other’s company.

It’s a great bit of life advice from an unexpected source.

Also, if we need to make some WWKRACCAWAHHRGD? bracelets I’m all for it.

