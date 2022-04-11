Donald Trump Makes Appearance At Kid Rock Concert

Make America Rock Again.

That was the message former President Donald Trump preached during a virtual appearance at a Kid Rock concert in Nashville last week. Moments before Rock took the stage, Trump appeared on a video screen to address the audience, providing concert goers with a rare opportunity to see two American bad asses for the price of one.

“All of you in attendance are the true backbone of our country,” Trump said in a prerecorded message. “Hard-working, God-fearing, rock ‘n roll patriots.”

45’s appearance and comments served as the unofficial kick off to Kid Rock’s “Bad Reputation” summer tour. Unsurprisingly, his message was met with thunderous applause of approval.

Donald Trump sent a video message to people at Kid Rock’s concert last night. pic.twitter.com/hFb2SBIKhr — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 9, 2022

It doesn’t get much more rock ‘n roll than that.

Trump and Kid Rock have been acquaintances for years, and Rock has spent the last year and a half supporting Trump and bashing President Joe Biden. During an appearance at his Nashville bar last month, Rock led patrons in a “Let’s Go Brandon” chant.

Earlier this year, the Michigan-born Rock released what is essentially a diss track, “We The People,” which alternates between throwing shade at Biden and at Dr. Fauci. In the song, which at the time of its release was the No. 1 song on iTunes, Rock bellows:

But COVID’s near, it’s coming to town

We gotta act quick, shut out borders down

Joe Biden does, the media embraces

Big Don does it and they call him racist

After praising Rock as an entertainer and taking a playful jab at his golf game, Trump used his time in front of the camera to share a quick message with fans in attendance: “Let’s all continue to love one another, fight for our God-given freedoms, and most of all, let’s make American rock again!”

Then, with all the timing of an on beat Bawitdaba da bang da bang diggy diggy diggy, Trump placed a red “Make America Rock Again” hat atop his head, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

“Have a wonderful time tonight. God bless you, and God bless America,” said Trump, just seconds before the drums thumped and “We The People” kicked off the setlist.

Trump/Rock 2024? Sounds like a hit.

