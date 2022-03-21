Kid Rock Leads ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Cheer At Nashville Bar

Prior to Kid Rock’s highly anticipated interview with Fox’s Tucker Carlson, which is set to air tonight at 8 pm, the outspoken rocker treated Carlson to a night out at his Nashville bar and gifted patrons an impromptu turn at the mic.

Before treating the awestruck crowd to a couple of familiar bangers, the American Badass — who, according to OutKick’s Sam Amico, considers himself uncancelable — had a few words for President Biden and he asked the crowd to join in.

As the audience serenaded Rock and Carlson with chants of “USA, USA, USA,” Rock asked, “So we’re not gonna do any ‘Let’s go Brandon,’ right?”

Naturally, the crowd took the hint and responded accordingly.

“Let’s go Brandon,” the crowd chanted and tapped over and over again, while a grinning Kid Rock took it all in.

As Carlson’s interview teases, Rock isn’t the least bit concerned about negative feedback.

“I don’t give a f***,” Kid Rock told Carlson, later adding, “I’m not in bed with any big corporate things. At the end of the day, there’s nobody I’m beholden to.”

Though he shared the spotlight during Rock’s unannounced appearance, Carlson left the MC duties to the Detroit Cowboy and clearly enjoyed the show.

As If Carlson were any more relaxed, he’d be puffin’ a Winston, drinkin’ a four-oh.

