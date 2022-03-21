in Pop Culture

Kid Rock Says He Can’t Be Canceled: ‘I Don’t Give A F***’

In the age of celebrities being canceled, Kid Rock says you can’t touch him.

Kid Rock is an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump, which is about the surest way for the mainstream media and fellow celebrities to try to cancel you.

“I am uncancelable,” Kid Rock told Tucker Carlson during a Fox News segment, set to air Monday night.

Carlson asked why he feels that way.

“I don’t give a f***,” Kid Rock said, laughing. But it goes beyond just that, he added.

“I’m not in bed with any big corporate things at the end of the day,” he explained. “There’s nobody I’m beholden to. No record companies, no corporate interests, no nothing. You can’t cancel me. I love it when they try.”

Interestingly, all of this comes as Kid Rock is about to drop a new album. Fittingly, it’s called “Bad Reputation,” and is set for release on Monday.

So try as some might, it appears Kid Rock will just keep on doing his thing, not caring, making and selling music, and ignoring the skeptics. If there’s one thing we know, he still has enough support to continue rakin’ in the dough.

Written by Sam Amico

Sam Amico is the assistant managing editor-newsdesk at OutKick. He is also the co-founder and senior writer at Hoopswire.com, and has covered the NBA for nearly 20 years, including his time at Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports and CBS Sports. A native of Akron, Ohio, his writing career began in Wyoming.

  1. Kid Rock is a lot of things. He’s made $millions, he literally has fuck you money, he’s sold gold and platinum albums, he’s gone through super models and sent them on their way, he’s had dinner with Presidents of the US, etc etc etc, everything that comes with being a huge rock star. One thing he isn’t, is fake.

