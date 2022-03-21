Kid Rock Says He Can’t Be Canceled: ‘I Don’t Give A F***’

In the age of celebrities being canceled, Kid Rock says you can’t touch him.

Kid Rock is an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump, which is about the surest way for the mainstream media and fellow celebrities to try to cancel you.

“I am uncancelable,” Kid Rock told Tucker Carlson during a Fox News segment, set to air Monday night.

Carlson asked why he feels that way.

“I don’t give a f***,” Kid Rock said, laughing. But it goes beyond just that, he added.

“I’m not in bed with any big corporate things at the end of the day,” he explained. “There’s nobody I’m beholden to. No record companies, no corporate interests, no nothing. You can’t cancel me. I love it when they try.”

.@KidRock on why he's able to tell the truth: "I am uncancelable. I'm not in bed with any big corporate things. At the end of the day, there's nobody I'm beholden to." "I love it when they try." Fantastic. pic.twitter.com/9wFPuBdTA8 — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) March 20, 2022

Interestingly, all of this comes as Kid Rock is about to drop a new album. Fittingly, it’s called “Bad Reputation,” and is set for release on Monday.

So try as some might, it appears Kid Rock will just keep on doing his thing, not caring, making and selling music, and ignoring the skeptics. If there’s one thing we know, he still has enough support to continue rakin’ in the dough.