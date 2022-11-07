Whoopi Goldberg Quits Twitter In Protest Of Elon Musk

“View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg is leaving the platform in protest of Elon Musk’s quest to create a haven for free speech.

Goldberg says Musk’s suspending “comedian” Kathy Griffin for using his name as a parody account was her final straw.

She made the announcement on “The View” Monday:

“I’m getting off today because I just feel like it’s so messy, and I’m tired of now having certain kinds of attitudes blocked now getting back on,” Goldberg explained. “So I’m gonna get out, and if it settles down enough and I feel more comfortable maybe I’ll come back.”

“But as of tonight, I’m done with Twitter,” she said in an ominous tone.

Whoopi Goldberg of “The View” quits Twitter in protest of Elon Musk.

There you have it. The pundit who argued that Jill Biden should be the U.S. Surgeon General — because she thought Dr. Biden was a real doctor — has logged off Twitter.

That’ll show Elon.

Goldberg’s co-host Sunny Hostin revealed during the segment that she uses Twitter to follow “legal scholars” and “thought leaders,” but Musk is ruining that for her. It’s important to note that Hostin didn’t claim to comprehend the scholars whom she follows. Because no one would believe such a claim.

Hostin doesn’t strike us as the most intelligent user on the internet. Here’s Hostin calling white women “cockroaches” last week:

“What’s also surprising to me is the abortion issue,” Hostin opined to the delight of her co-hosts. “I read a poll just yesterday that white, Republican, suburban women are now going to vote Republican. It’s almost like roaches voting for Raid, right?”

Whoopi Goldberg joins a rather extensive list of wokesters leaving Twitter in protest of Musk’s purchase. Horror novelist and Twitter propagandist Stephen King says he’ll be next if Musk dares to charge him for his prestigious blue check.

Oh no, don’t go, Mr. King.

As we illustrated in a column last week, “the cataclysmic, going on two-week long screeching session reaffirms how vital the monopoly on Twitter was for wealthy liberal elites.”

The Left utilized its monopoly on Twitter in all facets of society, from the 2020 election to censorship to a rigged algorithm to deceive leaders about the true interest of Americans.



Column: Elon Musk threatens the Left's stranglehold on American culturehttps://t.co/s8AK6bXTFP — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) November 2, 2022

Whoopi Goldberg couldn’t stomach the thought of diverging opinions on a platform so formerly exclusive to her narrow-minded worldview