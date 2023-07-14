Who Is Rex Heuermann, The Suspected Long Island Serial Killer

Videos by OutKick

Police arrested the man they believe is the infamous Long Island Serial Killer. Rex Heuermann was taken into custody Thursday evening.

Heuermann is to appear in court in Yaphank, New York, on Friday afternoon.

The search for the Long Island Serial Killer gained national attention in 2020 upon the release of the Netflix film Lost Girls, depicting the near-decade search for the elusive killer.

The film mentions a list of suspects, none of whom are Heuermann.

Between 2010 and 2011, the police on Long Island found the remains of 11 different people along a beach highway. The identified victims are Shannan Gilbert, Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello, Megan Waterman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Jessica Taylor, and Valerie Mack.

Who is Rex Heuermann?

Just an average 59-year-old New Yorker. He is married and has two children. He owns an architecture firm in New York City, called RH Consultants and Associates.

His company website counts Catholic Charities, NYC-DEP Sewerage Treatment, and American Airlines as clients.

Photo via RH CONSULTANTS AND ASSOCIATES webpage.



A year ago, a YouTuber interviewed Heuermann about his career and upbringing. “I was born and raised on Long Island,” he said. “I’ve been working in Manhattan since 1987, very long time.”

According to NBC News, Heuermann “lived in a cozy South Shore suburb not far from the beach highway where human remains were first found more than a decade ago.”

He hid in plain sight for 13 years.

“A regular neighbor”

Emma Tang came to know Heuermann through networking. She last spoke to him Tuesday via Zoom. She says the accusations against him are at odds with the man she knows.

“I knew him as a friend and a colleague. And I am completely surprised,” said Tang. “He was very organized. He was very friendly,” she said.

“I did not see this coming.”

Nor did his neighbors.

“He seemed like a regular neighbor,” said Barry Auslandes who lives down the block. “I never thought he was anything but a businessman, average guy who had a family and went to work.”

Details on what led to Heuermann’s arrest are unclear. John Ray, an attorney for the family of Shannan Gilbert, told News 12 last week he “had a very strong, credible tip that they were about to close in on an arrest.

Rex Heuermann is Mr. Chips turned Scarface — allegedly.