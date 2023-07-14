Infamous Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Arrested

Videos by OutKick

Rex Heuermann was arrested Friday in New York as the suspect in the Gilgo Beach killings.

Suffolk authorities took Heuermann into custody as the suspect in the Gilgo Beach serial killer case and he’s expected in court later Friday in Riverhead, according to Fox News.

Between 2010 and 2011, the police on Long Island found the remains of 11 different humans along a beach highway. The identified victims are Shannan Gilbert, Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello, Megan Waterman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Jessica Taylor and Valerie Mack, according to Fox News. A suspect eluded police for more than a decade, but the police now believe they have found their man in Massapequa Park.

Suspect arrested in Gilgo Beach serial killings. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Rex Heuermann accused of being Gilgo Beach serial Killer.

“I’ve lived with the Giglo Beach investigation for my entire tenure as county executive, and I can tell you that during that time, the focus for me, members of our team have been on bringing justice for these victims and closure to these families who have suffered,” Suffolk County Executive Steven Bellone told the media Friday following the arrest.

He further added, “Today’s developments take us a major step forward in doing exactly that. I want the public to know the message to the public is that that we have never stopped working on this case.”

Rex Heuermann accused in Gilgo Beach. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Multiple women were brutally murdered.

The serial killer investigation initially started with the “Giglo Four.” Amber Lynn Costello, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Megan Waterman, and Melissa Barthelemy are believed to have been the first victims, according to Fox News.

After that, more bodies started being discovered, including one that was in multiple places. Jessica Taylor was discovered in 2011, but police believe part of her might have been found eight years earlier and 40 miles away, according to Fox News.

An unknown child was also found among the dead. Now, Heuermann is in custody and will face a judge later today as he faces allegations he’s a serial killer.

Suspect arrested in Gilgo Beach serial killings In Massapequa Park, Long Island, New York. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Police are expected to address the media later this afternoon, according to Fox News. Check back for the latest updates as we have them.