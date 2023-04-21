White Sox Pitcher Liam Hendriks’ Cancer in Remission

Videos by OutKick

In his best win yet, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced he is cancer-free at last.

Hendricks, 34, stepped away from the team in January after announcing his diagnosis of non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. And after months of chemotherapy, it was Hendriks’ turn to ring the bell.

The two-time AL Reliever of the Year made the announcement on Thursday via his social media.

“How it started vs. how it’s going,” Hendriks posted, adding photos of his journey from treatment to victory. “REMISSION. It’s official, I’m cancer free.”

Several White Sox teammates spoke out and celebrated Hendriks for going through treatment with the same fervor he used on the mound.

“I’m ecstatic to see that Liam is in remission,” pitcher Lucas Giolito said, as relayed by the Chicago Sun-Times. “He kicked cancer’s butt just like he said he would and we all look forward to having him back with us in Chicago. His positivity throughout this entire process has been inspirational. Can’t wait for the return of the South Slyda!”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – SEPTEMBER 29: Liam Hendriks #31 of the Chicago White Sox delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins on September 29, 2022. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Before dominating cancer, Hendricks’ was a nightmare for batters. In 2021, Hendricks tallied the most saves in the AL with 38. Hendricks’ followed up his stellar year with the third-most saves in the majors (37) last season.

“Liam is a different animal,” said White Sox reliever Jimmy Lambert. “He would have pitched through chemotherapy if they had let him.”

The 34-year-old signed with the White Sox in 2021, agreeing to a three-year, $54 million deal. Hendriks’ next assignment will be rehabbing back to the mound. White Sox general manager Rick Hahn opted to assign Hendricks to the 15-day IL rather than the 60-day, so hopes are high in Chi-Town over an eventual return.

