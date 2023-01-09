White Sox Closer Liam Hendriks Announces He’s Beginning Treatment for Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

Chicago White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks announced Sunday that he’s beginning treatment for Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma on Monday.

Hendriks has been one of baseball’s elite closers over the past few seasons, as well as one of its most outspoken personalities.

He made the announcement on his Instagram account, sharing details of the diagnosis and prognosis.

“As a professional athlete, I have always been mindful to try and use my position in the public eye to the most positive ends possible by shining a light on causes or issues that touch close to home for myself, my wife, and my family. It is in that spirit that I want to share some personal health news I have learned in the past few days, and do so on my own terms,” the statement read.

It continued, “Recently I was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Hearing the word ‘Cancer’ came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year. However, I am resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life.”

Finally, Hendriks expressed confidence that after treatment, he’ll be able to return to the mound.

“My treatment begins tomorrow, and I am confident that I will make a full recovery and be back on the mound as soon as possible. I know with the support of my wife, my family, my teammates and the Chicago White Sox organization, along with the treatment and care from my doctors, I will get through this.”

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 03: Liam Hendriks #31 of the Chicago White Sox delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 03, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Hendriks’ Health Takes Priority

Obviously the priority is for Hendriks to take care of his health and make a full recovery.

It’s a substantial blow to the White Sox and the game at large that he’ll be forced to miss time.

When healthy, Hendriks is one of the most dominant pitchers in the league, with nearly unhittable stuff.

His name had also come up in trade rumors, given the White Sox struggles in 2022. No deal ever materialized though, and it’s a possibility medical concerns could have been a hold up.

Rightfully, the White Sox statement expressed their concern for Hendriks as a person first and foremost.

“Our thoughts and reactions at this time are for Liam the person, not Liam the baseball player. I know the entire Chicago White Sox organization, our staff, his teammates, and certainly White Sox fans, will rally in support of Liam and Kristi during the coming months. Knowing everyone involved, especially Liam, we are optimistic he will pitch again for the White Sox as soon as viable. In the meantime, we all will do everything in our power to support our teammate and his family as they face this challenge, while also respecting their privacy,” senior vice president Rick Hahn said.

Hopefully Hendriks makes a complete recovery as quickly as possible.