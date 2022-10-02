White Sox Manager Tony La Russa Set To Retire Monday

Tony La Russa, the Chicago White Sox manager, is stepping away from the game. On Monday, La Russa is expected to retire from Major League Baseball.

USA Today MLB columnist Bob Knightengale reported this morning that the White Sox have a Monday press conference scheduled. At that time, La Russa, 77, is expected to retire.

La Russa’s been away from the team for more than a month because of health issues. And just last week doctors recommended he step aside to undergo “additional testing and medical procedures.” Last season, the La Russa-led White Sox won the AL Central, but are just 78-80 this season. Four games remain for the Sox and any hopes of consecutive playoff appearances are long gone.

White Sox manager Tony La Russa walks out to the mound to make a pitching change during a game against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Aug. 6, 2021 (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

La Russa Has One Year Remaining On His Contract

Since La Russa’s been away from the team, Miguel Cairo has served as the team’s acting manager. It is not yet known if Cairo will take over the role full-time.

Tony La Russa’s been associated with MLB for nearly 50 years. He appeared in 132 games as a player (debuting in 1963), then managed for nearly 40 years. After a 10 year absence, La Russo was hired by the White Sox in 2021. He was baseball’s oldest manager and returned to the bench after having previously been inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame (2014).

In his 36 seasons as a manager, La Russa won three World Series titles and was named Manager of the Year four times.

When La Russa walks away Monday, he’ll do so with a career managerial record of 2,882 – 2,495.

