White Sox Get Walk-Off Win After Pitch Drills Umpire In The Face

The Chicago White Sox secured one of the most bizarre walk-off wins you will ever see after a pitch clobbered home plate umpire Cory Blaser.

The White Sox has the bases loaded with 1 out in the bottom of the 10th inning against the Detroit Tigers. White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson was at the plate against Tigers lefty Jose Cisnero.

Cisnero’s first offering appeared to get a bit away from him and was going a little high. Problem was. it also went over catcher Eric Haase’s glove and right into Blaser’s mask.

The White Sox walk it off on a pitch that hits the umpire in the face. ⚾️😬



Jason Benetti and Steve Stone on the call for NBC Sports Chicago.



"What in the world did we just watch?" pic.twitter.com/i96iEb6j96 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 3, 2023

The ball ricocheted toward the Tigers’ dugout, but there was some confusion as Blaser was lying on the field. Haase checked on the umpire while Cisnero ran to corral the ball. However, this allowed White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada to trot home from third.

Fortunately, Blaser got up and walk off the field under his own power. However, he did look a bit shaken up (though in fairness, take a Big League pitch of the mug and see how you feel).

Hopefully, Blaser is doing alright. According to White Sox writer Scott Merkin, he is currently under evaluation.

Per MLB: Home plate umpire Cory Blaser is currently under evaluation following the final play. MLB will share any pertinent updates as they become available. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) June 3, 2023

Believe it or not, every run in that game was the result of a wild pitch.

The White Sox started things off in the 4th inning was the result of a pitch that got past catcher, A Michael Lorenzen from Tigers pitcher Michael Lorenzen allowing White Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi to score.

Just moments earlier, Benintendi was able to advance to third on another wild pitch from Lorenzen.

Then, in the 6th inning, Detroit’s Zach McKinstry scored on a wild pitch from Chicago’s Dylan Cease.

