‘White Lotus’ Star Jennifer Coolidge Approves Of Spot-On SNL Impression

Jennifer Coolidge, star of the hit HBO series ‘White Lotus,’ was as impressed as anyone by an SNL portrayal of her character that aired over the weekend.

“Wow! A massive thanks to Saturday Night Live!! and to the exceptionally brilliant impressionist @ChloeIsCrazy with your hilarious imitation,” Coolidge said Sunday via her Instagram.

Coolidge was referring to Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman. On Saturday evening Fineman debuted a spot-on impression of Coolidge’s character, Tanya McQuoid.

And it did not disappoint.

Seriously. If you’re a fan of ‘White Lotus,’ the impression is a must-watch. It’s a rare instance (at least within the last decade) of SNL hitting it out of the park.

SNL’s Chloe Fineman plays Jennifer Coolidge, and nails it. pic.twitter.com/DQZDBqsakb — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 18, 2022 Chloe Fineman perfectly portrayed Jennifer Coolidge’s White Lotus Character.

Jennifer Coolidge Starred In White Lotus For Two Seasons

Sadly, Fineman’s impression aired during the year’s last episode of SNL. That means we’ll have to wait until 2023 to see more of Fineman spoofing Tanya McQuoid sipping egg nog, questioning the origins of Jingle Bells or relaying the ultimate stocking stuffer.

In addition to lauding the performance of Fineman, Coolidge commended the rest of SNL’s cast in her IG post. In doing so, she also mentioned that she previously sought a role on Saturday Night Live. “Also, congrats to the new cast members!! I know how hard it is to get on that show, I tried my ass off to be one but you actually made it,” wrote Coolidge. “What a feat! Happy holidays to you all!!”

Jennifer Coolidge was a fan of her SNL portrayal. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Coolidge Is As Popular As Ever

Prior to ‘White Lotus’ Coolidge was best-known for her role as “Sifler’s Mom” in the American Pie movies. But the success of ‘White Lotus’ and the affinity fans have for her character, have made Coolidge as popular as ever.

So much so, that her sex life has become a hot topic.

Over the summer the 61-year-old actress jokingly (but was she actually joking?) ranted on about having sex with over 200 men after her role in American Pie.

Then, more recently, Coolidge talked about leaning into her MILF status and bedding a much younger man, only to have her boy toy phone his mom to help Coolidge tame her mane the following morning.

“So he was so young, we called his mother to see where I could get a blow dry. It was so weird that happened on the phone, it was very clear that we were in the bed together,” Coolidge said during an Entertainment Weekly, as relayed by OutKick’s Sean Joseph.

Seems as if SNL has some additional material to work on over the holiday break.

