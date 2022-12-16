Jennifer Coolidge Talks About The Best Hookup She Had After Playing Stifler’s Mom, Turns Out He Was Also The Youngest

Jennifer Coolidge is still talking about her role as Stifler’s mom in the the American Pie movies, the first of which was released in 1999. It’s her most recognizable role to date and one that she’s still talking about in 2022.

The 61-year-old actress sat down with singer/actress Ariana Grande for Entertainment Weekly and the role was brought up. The interview wasn’t all about playing Stifler’s mom, but arguably the most interesting part of the interview is.

Grande eloquently asked Coolidge about the role. She said, “You’ve spoken publicly about the tremendous impact that playing Stifler’s mom has had on your life.”

After The Prom, Finch (Eddie Kaye Thomas) Attempts To Seduce Stifler’s Mom (Jennifer Coolidge) In “American Pie.” (Photo By Getty Images)

“In particular, how much dick it’s gotten you. Do you remember the best dick you got from playing Stifler’s mom? Do you keep in touch?”

Being as cool as you would expect Stifler’s mom to be, she actually answered the question. Coolidge admitted the best hookup she ever had from the role was from the youngest guy she hooked up with. The hookup was also one of her most awkward.

As she gets into the details of her answer, Coolidge set the record straight on her joke that she slept with 200 men as a result of the movie. She says, “And look, I would love to say that was true, but I mean, that was sort of an exaggeration — so I’m glad you’re asking me.”

Following setting the record straight, she got right back into the story of her best hookup. She continued, “This one guy was particularly young — legal, of course, it was all very legal — but it was funny because we had to… The one moment was a little bit awkward.”

Talk About Life Imitating Art

“No, I won’t get into the details,” Coolidge continued after being interrupted by Grande. “But afterwards, the next morning, I told him I needed to get a blow dry.”

“So he was so young, we called his mother to see where I could get a blow dry. It was so weird that happened on the phone, it was very clear that we were in the bed together.”

As everyone knows, the best stories have happy endings. This one does too. Coolidge received a good recommendation from the mom and everyone lived happily ever after.

Who knows where that young man is now? Coolidge, on the other hand, is still the most recognizable MILF who isn’t a porn star. She took the opportunity when it presented itself and dated younger men for as many as 15 years. What a run!