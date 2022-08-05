Stifler’s Mom, Jennifer Coolidge, Says She Went On A Sex Bender After ‘American Pie’

Actress Jennifer Coolidge, who played Stifler’s mom in 1999’s hit movie “American Pie,” now says her sex life was crazy after playing the “MILF” character in the cult classic.

In an interview with Variety out this week, Coolidge, 60, estimates she slept with “200 people” after gaining fame simply as Stifler’s mom. Seriously, that’s her IMDb credit in the film.

“I got a lot of play at being a MILF and I got a lot of sexual action from ‘American Pie,'” Jennifer told Variety. “There were so many benefits to doing that movie. I mean, there would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with.”

Like Zach Wilson (allegedly) seducing one of his mom’s best friends, it’s impossible to forget Finch ending up in a billiards room with Stifler’s mom where they share some 18-year aged scotch.

Stifler’s Mom: [Laughs] Are you trying to seduce me, Mr. Finch?

Finch: Yes Ma’am, I am.

[Stifler’s Mom gestures in another direction. Finch looks at pool table and back to Stifler’s Mom.]

Stifler’s Mom: You’re dead.

Thus started then 38-year-old Jennifer Coolidge’s epic sex run.

“I always looked old for my age,” she told US Weekly in 2020. “I bought a case of beer when I was 11 with my neighbor’s wig.”

It turns out the whole MILF act wasn’t far off from Coolidge’s real life.

“I did date younger men after [American Pie],” she told The Guardian in 2013. “I really dated younger men for the next 10, 15 years.”

Of course she did. She was Stifler’s mom and that was rocket fuel to guys in their 20s and early 30s at the time.

And the movie just keeps giving back to Jennifer. In 2020, she told Andy Cohen that “American Pie” continues to pay dividends for her personal life.

“The movie has helped me out in a lot of ways,” Coolidge said. “There’s always someone who’s seen that movie lately so then you get a whole new group of young guys. I’m single, so I’m really using it to my advantage.”