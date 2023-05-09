White House Bans New York Post From Biden Event As Hunter Indictment Looms

Videos by OutKick

The White House press office barred The New York Post from attending Joe Biden’s only event on Monday.

The barring comes as an indictment looms over the president’s son, Hunter, a matter on which The Post has reported aggressively.

And accurately.

The Post most notably first uncovered files from Hunter’s abandoned laptop that link Joe Biden to ventures in China and Ukraine.

No outlet has uncovered more inconvenient truths about the Biden family than The New York Post.

Fox News Digital obtained the following email in which the White House informed Post White House correspondent Steven Nelson he could not attend the event:

“We are unable to accommodate your credential request to attend the Investing in Airline Accountability Remarks on 5/8. The remarks will be live-streamed and can be viewed at WH.gov.”

For context, Nelson bylined the oft-cited Hunter Biden laptop story in October 2020, the one Big Tech suppressed ahead of the presidential election.

Nelson and fellow Post columnist Miranda Devine’s dedication to holding those in power accountable is a chief headache for the Biden family and administration.

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 12: World Food Program USA Board Chairman Hunter Biden (L) and U.S. Vice President Joe Biden attend the World Food Program USA’s Annual McGovern-Dole Leadership Award Ceremony at Organization of American States on April 12, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images for World Food Program USA)

Only a sucker — like those in the corporate press — would chalk up the barring on Monday as anything other than politically-motivated.

Why else would the White House ban one of the nation’s largest and oldest publications? It certainly wasn’t the result of space limitations.

Nelson obtained a photo of the evening from Daily Caller correspondent Diana Giebova, from which he found “there were about 20 empty press seats” in total.

Seats were available. Just not seats for reporters that may inquire about the news that federal prosecutors are nearing a decision on whether to indict Hunter over tax and gun-related violations.

In 2019, radio host Mark Levin published a book titled “Unfreedom of the Press.” Levin warned of a media apparatus that not only exhibits political bias but one that is not “free” to criticize certain administrations without repercussions.

The White House banning The New York Post for credibly uncovering information about the First Family is the precise outcome Levin warned of. We call such a phenomenon the War on Information.

The message from the Biden administration is obvious and it’s ominous: print what we say, or lose access.

The New York Post doesn’t print what the White House wants. And it lost access as a result.