Where’s Ace Ventura When We Need Him? $2,500 Parrot Has Been Stolen

It’s been decades since Jim Carrey was actually funny, but he may have a saving grace.

Thieves stole a parrot worth thousands of dollars from a California owner’s home in broad day light this past week and they need some help retrieving her.

Sounds like we may need the third installment of Ace Ventura Pet Detective: Bird Edition.

Yes, instead of stealing Snowflake the Dolphin ahead of the Miami Dolphins Super Bowl performance, or some endangered African bat in a semi-decent movie sequel, we now have a parrot that’s missing!

LUNA THE PARROT IS WORTH THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS

Surveillance footage shows a hooded male stealing Luna the African Grey parrot and her 4×2 foot cage in broad daylight. The timing couldn’t have been worse – as the owners say they had put Luna out for just a few hours in order to get her some fresh air.

One of the owners chased the bird-napper down the street to no avail and has turned to social media to try and bring Luna back. Let me give some better advice – call Ace. Ace Ventura that is.

Thieves have stolen a parrot worth thousands of dollars outside a California home. (Facebook: Abigail Ayapantecatl)

Police believe that at least two people were involved in the robbery – as a red getaway van was used that didn’t have any license plates on it.

African Grey parrots typically live up to 70-80 years and is considered one of the smartest kind of parrot – with cognitive skills similar to a 5-year-old human.

They typically are worth anywhere from $2,500 to $5,000, but for the owners they considered Luna like a family member and are trying to get her back any possible way they can.

Authorities are investigating and are asking the public for help. No word when or if Jim Carrey is getting on the case.