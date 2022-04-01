Jim Carrey Likely Walking Away From Hollywood: ‘I’ve Done Enough’

Jim Carrey came into our lives as a pet detective who quite literally talks out of his ass. Now, he seems likely to leave our lives like an ass-tronaut, hopping into his spaceship and fading away into the great, wide beyond of retirement.

Carrey, admitted this week that he’s likely to leave acting behind.

“Well, I’m retiring,” Carrey said during a Thursday appearance on Access. “Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious.”

If so, then his last movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, premiers later this month, with Carrey as “Dr. Robotnik,” a mad scientist last seen occupying a planet other than Earth.

Carrey, 60, insisted to Access that his role as Robotnik is his swan song: “I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists — I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough.”

Jim Carrey says he is retiring from acting — “I’m being fairly serious.” “I might continue down the road but I’m taking a break.” (Source: https://t.co/N8HFLDvX9v) pic.twitter.com/Vn8r84Somp — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 1, 2022

It’s been a busy week for Carrey, who at one time was one of the biggest names at the box office, starring in such ’90s classics as Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Dumb and Dumber and The Mask. Then after the slap heard ’round the world last week, Carrey made headlines by calling Hollywood “spineless en masse” for applauding Will Smith at the Academy Awards.

Now, he seems poised to leave that crowd behind.

“I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life,” Carrey added.

But if you one day see Carrey back on the big screen, refrain from calling him a liar, liar. After all, he hasn’t closed the door completely.

“I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break,” said Carrey.

Poor Jim. With all these recent headlines, it’s unlikely he’ll be able to peacefully enjoy his quiet life of painting. The media’s definitely going to be knocking down his door to ass him a few questions.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF