‘Wheel of Fortune’ Hostess Vanna White Hires Legal Defense After Show Hired Ryan Seacrest; White Concerned With Pat Sajak’s Exit

Pat Sajak’s departure from “Wheel of Fortune” has longtime hostess Vanna White, 66, bracing for changes.

Reports state that White has gone as far as hiring an attorney now that Sony considers a massive overhaul of “Wheel of Fortune” with new host Ryan Seacrest. White, the famous card turner that joined Sajak on “Wheel” in 1983, is hiring heavy-hitter attorney Bryan Freedman amid concerns that the network will dump her once Sajak retires in 2024.

Freedman is also currently working with Sage Steele against ESPN.

OutKick’s Anthony Farris reported on June 12 that Sajak would officially be stepping away from “Wheel” after the 41st season.

The announcement marked the beginning of the end of an era for the storied game show.

Sajak announced, “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

Sony Pictures Made The Safe Pick In Ryan Seacrest

With a massive void to fill for one of television’s most beloved programs, Sony Pictures Television hired the longtime E! News personality Ryan Seacrest as the new host.

The safe choice revealed a possible departure in style for “Wheel” — away from the signature Sajak appeal, in favor of the Hollywood-thirsty audience.

Seacrest is often seen as more celebrity than host, which is giving Vanna White some concern as to whether she’ll be part of the new generation’s blueprint.

Seacrest acknowledged White in an announcement following the news. The new host indicated that White would remain on the show, saying, “I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”

Vanna White’s Defense Looks Strong

White’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, was previously associated with her contract negotiations with Sony Pictures Television, which produces “Wheel of Fortune.” The attorney addressed “pay discrepancy” issues with Sony after White revealed that she has not received a bump in annual salary in the past 18 years. Instead, White has been given bonuses.

While $3 million per season to turn cards for Pat Sajak doesn’t sound too ailing, White’s prominence as a part of “Wheel” makes her worth at least half of what Sajak’s making. And it’s a fairly big salary gap between White and Sajak, with the latter making $15 million per season — five times White’s pay.

Let’s see how this plays out.

Will Vanna White Return After Pat Sajak’s Exit?

