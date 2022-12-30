What We Know About Bryan Christopher Kohberger, Idaho Murder Suspect

Authorities arrested a man named Bryan Christopher Kohberger Friday morning in connection to the quadruple homicide of four University of Idaho students.

On November 13, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, and Madison Mogen were stabbed to death in a rental home just yards from campus in Moscow, Idaho.

Various details of the suspect have emerged since officials filed arrest paperwork in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, where local police and the FBI took Kohberger into custody.

Who is Bryan Christopher Kohberge?

Kohberger is a 28-year-old Ph.D. student studying criminology at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington.

Pullman is a 15-minute drive from the rental home where the four students were killed. Kohberger never attended the University of Idaho.

Rather, a man with the same name as Kohberger is listed as having received a master of arts in criminal justice from DeSales University in Center Valley, Pennsylvania in 2022.

According to the New York Post, Kohberger allegedly posted in a Reddit community for former prisoners asking for help with a research survey about “how emotions and psychological traits influence decision-making when committing a crime.”

The post identifies Kohberger as a “student investigator,” purportedly interested in “the story behind your most recent criminal offense, with an emphasis on your thoughts and feelings throughout your experience.”

Arrest

A SWAT team entered Kohberger’s location in Pennsylvania around 3 a.m. Friday when they took him into custody.

Police also towed a white Hyundai Elantra from the location.

Moscow investigators have been searching for a white Hyundai since the early portions of the investigation. They say a 2011-2013 model of the vehicle was spotted near the house on the night of the murder.

The department specified the driver of the vehicle holds “critical information” related to the case.

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger.

Friday afternoon, police have since executed a search of Kohberger’s apartment, located 19 minutes from the crime scene in Moscow.

Fox News obtained video of the search:

Kohberger’s apartment.

After the arrest

Bryan Kohberger appeared briefly in a Monroe County court after his arrest. He has been held without bail and is due to be extradited after a hearing on Jan. 3.

Kohberger has no prior Washington state court filings. A traffic violation in Latah County, Idaho is his only infraction.

Meanwhile, the arrest affidavit didn’t reveal any information about the killings or a possible motive. There is also no known connection between Kohberger and the four victims.

The Moscow Police Department will hold a press conference at 4 pm ET to address the arrest.

This is an updating story. Check back to OutKick for more details.