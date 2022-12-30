Suspect In Custody In Idaho Murders; Bryan Kohberger, 28, Named In Arrest Paperwork

Authorities have a suspect in custody in the Nov. 13 killing of four University of Idaho students, a high-ranking law enforcement source tells Fox News Digital.

Local police and the FBI took the suspect into custody at 3 a.m. in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Arrest paperwork filed in Monroe County, Pennsylvania identifies the suspect as 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger. He is being held for extradition.

Kohberger is a graduate student at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, according to the college’s website. Pullman is a 15-minute drive from the rental home where the four students were stabbed to death.

For background: In Moscow, Idaho, Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; and Madison Mogen, 21, were stabbed to death in a rental home just yards from campus.

Police say two surviving female roommates, who lived on the basement level, slept through the attack.

Since, Moscow investigators have been searching for a white Hyundai Elantra, spotted near the murder house on the night of the murder.

The department says the driver of the vehicle holds “critical information” related to the case.

Idaho Police will hold a press conference at 1 pm local time.

