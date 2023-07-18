What Is The Status Of The Once-Rumored Jon Snow Sequel On HBO?

Videos by OutKick

HBO is mum on the status of the Jon Snow sequel series, Snow.

Over a year ago, George R.R. Martin confirmed reports the show was in development, awaiting HBO to greenlight or decline the project.

Fans had expected an answer at different times throughout the past year, most recently when HBO unveiled its new Max streaming service.

But it wasn’t the Snow series announced during the April event. Rather, it was a prequel titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

Knight joins House of the Dragon, which will continue production despite the ongoing writers’ strike, as the successors to Game of Thrones.

The synopsis for Knight is as follows:

“A century before the events of ‘Game of Thrones,’ two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

What does the ordering of Knight mean for the chances of the Snow sequel?

Martin warned last June that Snow, Knight, and two other series were in the creation and it was “unlikely” all four or more than one would “get on the air.”

HBO has since discussed ordering a prequel around Aegon, the first Targaryen to rule Westeros.

HBO greenlighting Knight and focusing on the possibility of an Aegon series are not good signs for Snow.

How many visits to Westeores can HBO take at once?

Jon Snow and George R.R. Martin.

Moreover, there is a timetable to order the sequel. Picking up in the moments after Thrones, as would be the plan, only works a few years after the conclusion of the first series.

Thrones ended in 2019. Even if HBO ordered Snow this year, it wouldn’t appear on-air until around 2025-2026, six-seven years after the ending of Thrones.

As we explained earlier this year, “Sequels released too many years later never repeat success: see The Godfather Part 3.“

A Jon Snow sequel is the most intriguing of the many rumored Westeros project. But it’s becoming increasingly unlikely it sees production.

Perhaps the final scene in which Jon Snow rode Beyond the Wall to live out his life with the wildlings is the last we will hear of him.