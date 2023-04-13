New Game of Thrones Prequel Not Good News For Chances Of Rumored Jon Snow Sequel Series

Videos by OutKick

Fans of Game of Thrones expected a Westeros-y announcement during the Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) presentation this week unveiling the new flagship streaming service called Max.

Specifically, fans hoped for confirmation of the rumored Jon Snow sequel series, a project set following the events of the original series.

But while the event did include details of a new spinoff series, it was for a show set 90 years prior to Game of Thrones.

Wednesday, WBD revealed it ordered a prequel based on George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas.

Currently titled, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, the synopsis reads as follows:

“A century before the events of ‘Game of Thrones,’ two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

Intriguing, no doubt.

Still, Ser Duncan is hardly Jon Snow. Whatever hype and success the prequel may garner, it’s sure to pale in comparison to a return of Snow.

And while both projects could exist simultaneously, along with House of the Dragon, the announcement suggests the Snow project is either not close to order or quashed altogether.

Surely, WBD would have revealed Snow, the working title for the project, at its much anticipated event over a series based on some of Martin’s most unknown works.

HBO is developing a sequel series featuring Jon Snow.

What’s more, Martin confirmed last June that discussions for Snow and A Knight began around the same time, along with two other ideas. Martin added, “The likelihood of all four series getting on the air… well, I’d love it, but that’s not the way it works, usually.”

Translation: the green lighting of A Knight decreases the chances of life for Snow and the other two projects — which we assume are 10,000 Ships and 9 Voyages.

In addition, a Variety report last week learned that HBO is “actively discussing” ordering a prequel around Aegon, the first Targaryen to rule Westeros.

There’s only so much times to revist Westeros at once.

And unlike prequel projects, a series about Jon Snow following the finale of Game of Thrones would need to be ordered within the next year or so.

Thrones ended in 2019. Sequels released too many years later never repeat success: see The Godfather Part 3.

Little has been said about the Jon Snow sequel since a leak revealing the details in the Hollywood Report last June. In December, Kit Harington teased or joked (?) that Jon Snow is in a state of demoralization after the events of Thrones.

“He’s not OK,” said Harrington of Snow.

Forever we will begrudge Harrington for said that tease if the project does not come to fruition.

Likewise, Ser Duncan the Tall could garner some resentment if he’s the reason why HBO decides Jon Snow’s journey need not continue.