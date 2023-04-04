HBO Eyes New Game of Thrones Prequel Series On Historic Event

Videos by OutKick

A Game of Thrones prequel on the tale of Aegon the Conquer is on the table.

Variety reports that HBO is “actively discussing” ordering a project around Aegon, the first Targaryen to rule Westeros.

Most notably, HBO and Warner Bros. are considering making the project a feature film.

“I.e. HBO and Warner Bros. would produce a feature film that would then lead into the potential series, though plans remain in flux at present,” says the report.

Aegon I Targaryen led the Targaryen Conquest, the most notable period in Westeros lore. Aegon overthrew Westeros on the backs of his three dragons, goes through story.

The event ignited the Targaryen dynasty, the precursor to storylines in Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.

Both series reference but do not show Aegon.

House of the Dragon, however, gives Aegon the backstory of a dream that foreshadowed the return of the White Walkers, an event that culminated in the final season of Thrones.

The source material, the novel series A Song of Ice and Fire, has yet to reference “the dream,” though is likely to be detailed in one of the upcoming books. (If George R.R. Martin ever finishes the series.)

“As the project is in its very early stages, no writer is currently attached, though sources say that the search is underway as HBO is keen to move forward and get it into development,” the report adds.

A show on Aegon is likely to cite Fire & Blood, Martin’s novel on the history of the Targaryen bloodline.

Aside from Robert’s Rebellion, the event in which Robert Baratheon overthrew the Targaryens and saw the birth of Jon Snow, there is not a more appealing prequel series than the idea of Aegon’s Conquest.

A timetable for the show is unclear.

It’s far from the only Thrones spinoff in development. HBO and Martin have also discussed shows based on 10,000 Ships, 9 Voyages, and Dunk and Egg.

As well as a sequel series with a focus on Jon Snow in the aftermatch of the original series. In 2022, Martin confirmed Kit Harington is behind the project to reprise his role as Jon Snow.

Martin adds the project has a working title of “Snow,” but HBO has yet to greenlight it forward.

Perhaps desires to expand the Game of Thrones universe escalated following the success of House the Dragon last year. The prequel set an HBO series debut record and averaged 29 million viewers per episode

Let us know below which rumored project you are most excited for: