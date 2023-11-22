We’ve Got A Snazzy Looking Winter Classic Coming Our Way After Kraken, Golden Knights Officially Reveal Jerseys

Videos by OutKick

The NHL has unveiled the sweaters the Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights will be sporting when they hit the ice at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park in Seattle on New Year’s Day for the 2024 Winter Classic.

It’s already safe to say this will be one good-looking Winter Classic matchup.

The league released both jerseys in a video posted to social media.

Is it January 1st yet? 🦑🃏



Introducing the 2024 NHL #WinterClassic threads!



— NHL (@NHL) November 22, 2023

It turns out that the leaks we saw last week courtesy of the Utah Jazz and AEW were legit.

The Kraken jerseys are based on those worn by the 1917 Seattle Metropolitans, the first American team to win the Stanley Cup. It’s the uniform that Adidas had to put together for the Kraken because it was just so glaringly obvious.

Kraken Missed Out On A Golden (More Accurately Brown) Opportunity For Their Winter Classic Uniforms

As great as the Kraken sweaters are, they did miss out on a huge opportunity. A graphic on the NHL website shows the full uniform, and it looks like Seattle will use navy helmets, pants, and gloves. That’s a bit of a bummer because those sweaters would look nice with some retro brown gear as a nod to what the Metropolitans would have used.

Oh well, they’re still phenomenal.

As for Vegas, they’re going for fauxbacks instead of throwbacks. The retro-styling of their uniforms doesn’t harken back to any real team but was instead a bid to imagine what the team may have looked like had they existed decades earlier. It’s a cool idea and well-executed. Additionally, there are some nods to West Point, which is owner Bill Foley’s alma mater and one of the inspirations for the team’s name.

Sure it’s odd to have the two newest teams in the NHL — which have less than 10 years in the league combined — in the Winter Classic, but honestly, who cares? Should be a good one, and if the game isn’t great, both teams will still look good.

