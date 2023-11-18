Seattle Kraken May Have Suffered The Strangest Jersey Leak Ever Courtesy Of The Utah Jazz

Videos by OutKick

The Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights will square off in this season’s edition of the NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Neither team has officially unveiled their jerseys for one of the league’s marquee events, but it looks like Seattle’s were revealed by — would you believe? — the Utah Jazz.

The Jazz arrived for their In-Season tournament game against the Phoenix Suns and several players were wearing a never-before-seen Kraken jersey.

Before their game last night, a few Utah Jazz players were seen rocking a Seattle Kraken jersey…but did they reveal a jersey that hasn’t been released yet? 🤔



(📷: @utahjazz) pic.twitter.com/yJoxx18qOo — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 18, 2023

The NHL and the teams involved in the Winter Classic usually keep their get-ups under wraps until they officially announce them. However, things often leak, and, in fact, logos that appeared to be for the Winter Classic have already leaked.

And that leaked Kraken jersey was on the jerseys worn by Jazz players.

This has to be the official jersey because it’s exactly what everyone expected: an homage to the Seattle Metropolitans.

The Kraken and Golden Knights are the two newest teams in the league so they don’t have a ton of history to pull from for some throwback threads. So, Seattle is honoring the first American team to ever win the Stanley Cup in the Metropolitans.

The Seattle Metropolitans Stanley Cup winning team in 1917. (Bottom Row) Bernie Morris, Cully Wilson, Roy Rickey and Jim Riley. (Photo by B Bennett/Getty Images)

Seattle looks to be using the Metropolitan’s old barber-pole design. That’s cool and so is the mix of the old Seattle team’s logo with the new one.

Somewhere there must have been some miscommunication for the Jazz to wear these jerseys before they were officially unveiled. Oh well, these are some serious beauts.

And if they pair them with old-school brown pants and gloves?

*Chef’s kiss*

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle