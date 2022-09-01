West Virginia Releases Fire Backyard Brawl Hype Video

West Virginia dropped an outstanding hype video for the Pitt game Thursday night.

The Mountaineers and Panthers are playing in the Backyard Brawl for the first time since 2011, and there’s no doubt the energy and excitement surrounding the game is off the charts.

Well, the hype video WVU dropped Wednesday night will have fans ready to run through a wall.

Legends are born in the Backyard Brawl.



Who will this moment belong to?#BeatPitt pic.twitter.com/hdOY7c8gD7 — West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) August 31, 2022

Everything about that video was absolutely perfect, and having former Mountaineers star Adam “Pacman” Jones narrate it was the cherry on top.

Clearly, the people running the football team’s social media account in Morgantown know what the fans want to see.

Pittsburgh and West Virginia play Thursday night in the Backyard Brawl. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Great rivalries are one of the best parts about college football, and after more than a decade off, the Backyard Brawl is back on with Kedon Slovis and JT Daniels under center for their respective teams.

Naturally, you need a great hype video to make sure the stakes are crystal clear, and it seems like WVU got the job done.

If you’re a fan of the Mountaineers, you should be ready for battle right now.

Will WVU beat Pitt in the Backyard Brawl? (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Make sure to catch the game at 7:00 EST on ESPN. It’s going to be an epic duel between the Panthers and Mountaineers.