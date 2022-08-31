Pitt QB Kedon Slovis Has A Message For West Virginia Ahead Of ‘Backyard Brawl’

Pitt hosts West Virginia in what is undoubtedly the best game on the college football slate for Thursday night. Transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis is fired up to make his debut for the Panthers and sent quite the message to the Mountaineers ahead of the ‘Backyard Brawl.’

Slovis may be the new guy at Pitt after transferring in from USC, but it’s clear he understands what this rivalry game means for the Panther faithful.

Pitt hosted an event on Tuesday to get fans excited for the season opener on Thursday night. Slovis grabbed the mic towards the end of the event and shouted “f-ck West Virginia,’ as fans and teammates joined in on the chant as well.

My QB! Can Thursday get here already pic.twitter.com/B4C9GTAISj — Ryan Platt (@Ryan24_34) August 31, 2022

The Storied History Of The ‘Backyard Brawl’

The ‘Backyard Brawl’ between Pitt and West Virginia dates all the way back to 1895 and is the 14th oldest rivalry in college football. The two schools have hit the gridiron 104 times.

From a historical perspective, Pitt has dominated the rivalry with a 61-40-3 all-time record. West Virginia has owned the rivalry recently, winning three straight games against the Panthers and winning seven of the last 10 meetings. Kedon Slovis clearly isn’t worried about history as he’s looking to turn the tides.

Slovis appeared in nine games for the USC Trojans a year ago throwing over 2,100 yards, 11 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

West Virginia at Pitt kicks off at 7:00 PM EST Thursday night on ESPN.