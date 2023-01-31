West Point Refuses To End Vaccine Mandates Despite Pentagon Changes

Videos by OutKick

COVID vaccine mandates have never been remotely defensible or justifiable as a pandemic-related policy.

Vaccine related discrimination was always based on misinformation and politicization by “experts” and politicians.

Yet even after it was abundantly clear that the vaccines were completely in capable of preventing infections, policies persisted.

One of the longest and most indefensible was the military’s insistence on vaccine mandates.

But thankfully in early January, the Pentagon ended its pointless COVID vaccination policy.

Yet even after they finally admitted the military no longer needed ineffective mandates to maintain “war readiness,” some institutions refuse to relent.

Just The News reported that West Point is continuing to ban unvaccinated cadets from traveling for sports or other events, despite the Pentagon’s change in policy.

West Point Military Academy campus. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Vaccine Discrimination Is Unacceptable

In defense of their inexcusable discrimination, West Point appealed to the Department of Defense.

“The U.S. Military Academy at West Point continues to follow Department of Defense’s guidance regarding unvaccinated service members,” the public affairs told Fox News. “U.S. Army policy states unvaccinated service members are not eligible for official travel without prior approval from the Under Secretary of the Army. Until the policy is rescinded, West Point will continue to follow it.”

Any continuation of different rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals is in direct conflict with the CDC’s own guidance.

Although naturally the CDC continues to enforce travel bans, in conflict with their own guidance. But that’s to be expected from the organization that got virtually every major policy wrong.

It’s even more absurd considering vaccine manufacturers themselves had no idea if they would prevent transmission.

READ: PFIZER ADMITS IT HAD NO IDEA IF MRNA VACCINE WOULD PREVENT TRANSMISSION

West Point’s mandates in particular are indefensible considering the age of most cadets. Young people are at extraordinarily low risk of serious complications from COVID.

Especially considering the overwhelming majority have already gotten the virus. Not to mention the potential side effects, which specifically affect men of college age more severely than other groups.

There’s no possible justification for allowing these policies to continue. But authority figures refuse to admit mistakes and relent, nearly three years after pandemic policies started.

If not now, how much longer will it take for the faceless, panicked, unaccountable bureaucrats to admit they were wrong?