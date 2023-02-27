‘Yellowstone’ Star Discusses The Show Possibly Ending, Chaos Surrounding Kevin Costner

Videos by OutKick

“Yellowstone” star Wes Bentley is keeping a positive attitude as the fate of the series hangs in the balance.

The future of the hit series is up in the air amid reports Kevin Costner might want off the show. It was reported he only wanted to work a week to film the rest of season five. His attorney denied the claim, but talks are reportedly underway with Matthew McConaughey for a spin-off series starring several “Yellowstone” characters.

Now, the man famous for playing Jamie Dutton has made it clear everyone is trying to iron the situation out.

Wes Bentley talks future of the hit series “Yellowstone.” (Credit: Paramount Network)

“The news that’s come out recently about the show is, you know, it’s above my pay grade. Different people making decisions. I know that they’re still working on it, is what I’m being told — working on working things out with everyone to make sure we shoot. And I’m confident we will. We always have before. I think it’s probably a bit of drama over nothing,” Bentley said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly (via Fox News).

What will happen with “Yellowstone”?

Obviously, Bentley would know more than the average person, but it doesn’t even appear like he knows much at all.

Will Costner stay or will he go? That’s the billion dollar question right now. The initial report from Deadline painted a very grim picture.

The publication certainly made it seem like Costner is as good as gone and McConaughey is on his way in. Again, Kevin Costner’s attorney claimed that’s just not true, but at this point, it’s clear somebody is not telling the truth.

I sat down with @Yellowstone star Wes Bentley to discuss season five and why America loves the show.



While most people in Hollywood are awful and arrogant, Bentley is a great guy.



Incredibly down to Earth and an awesome person. pic.twitter.com/cC9RXLhzPS — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 10, 2022

As a monster “Yellowstone” fan, I can say with complete confidence nobody wants to watch the show end just yet. Taylor Sheridan has had the ending mapped out for a long time. He’s had the ending for years. Abruptly changing everything would be absolutely brutal.

It’s not what fans want after investing years into the “Yellowstone” saga.

Will “Yellowstone” end early? Wes Bentley addressed recent reports about the show’s future. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Let’s hope Bentley’s optimism turns out to be justified and the show carries on. “Yellowstone” fans have put in way to much time to have it all ripped away from us too soon. Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates as we have them.