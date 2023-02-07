Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Likely Ending, Matthew McConaughey To Lead New Series: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Kevin Costner as John Dutton on “Yellowstone” is reportedly coming to an end, and Matthew McConaughey might be on his way in.

The legendary western series is drawing to an end “in its current form,” and will instead be replaced by a new show likely starring Matthew McConaughey, according to Deadline. Several major “Yellowstone” stars are expected to join the McConaughey-led series.

“Yellowstone” reportedly ending. What is the issue? (Credit: Paramount Network)

The major issue between Costner and the people running the show ultimately boils down to scheduling issues, according to the same report. Costner offered only a week to shoot the second half of season five, and that might have been enough to break the camel’s back, according to the same Deadline report.

Issues with Costner’s schedule had been previously speculated on, but there was never any confirmation. The show is currently on mid-season break.

A spokesperson for Paramount Network told Deadline, “We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of ‘Yellowstone’ and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner,”

Is “Yellowstone” done?

If this report is true, it’s an absolutely shocking turn of events. There’s long been whispers about how long Kevin Costner would stick around.

Now, there’s a report from a very credible source that Costner is on his way out, “Yellowstone” will end and Matthew McConaughey will lead a new series.

Have you picked your jaw up yet?

“Yellowstone” reportedly nearing an end. Matthew McConaughey will lead a new series. (Credit: Paramount Network)

“Yellowstone” has been a monster hit ever since it premiered in 2018, and if Taylor Sheridan and Paramount Network are truly going a different direction, it will mark the end of an insane run.

The hit saga changed TV forever and led to several more outstanding non-woke series. Now, it’s reportedly nearing an end.

“Yellowstone” reportedly nearing an end. (Credit: Paramount Network)

As for Matthew McConaughey, you have to imagine any series with him will be outstanding. Season one of “True Detective” was maybe the best single season of TV ever made.

Will it be an interesting adjustment? For sure, but if anyone can do it, it’s McConaughey and Taylor Sheridan.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates on this situation as we have them. A wild turn of events in the “Yellowstone” universe!