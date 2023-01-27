Videos by OutKick

Is Kevin Costner’s time on “Yellowstone” nearing an end?

The fifth season of the western series from Taylor Sheridan is currently on a midseason break and will return at some point this summer.

For years, there’s been speculation about whether or not Costner will eventually ride off into the sunset. Remember, the ending of season one literally had Costner riding off into the sunset with a bow being put on the series. Obviously, the show didn’t end. Since then, three and a half more seasons have aired.

That begs the question: How much more does Kevin Costner have in the tank?

Is Kevin Costner leaving “Yellowstone”?

Taste of Country floated the possibility that Costner could be on his way out the door, and the evidence is interesting. The main substance of the argument is that he has a four-apart movie called “Horizon” coming up and a civil war film with Morgan Freeman coming up.

That means his schedule is about to get insanely tight. Furthermore, Costner has never actually committed to remaining on the show forever.

Will Kevin Costner leave “Yellowstone” before the show ends? (Credit: Paramount Network)

When asked by USA Today about whether or not he’d be around for season six, he declined to confirm he would and stated, “I was only going to do one season, but I’ve done this many. I give everything I can to what I’m doing. But the moment I feel that it’s not right, I’m just going to step away.”

Read into that as much as you want, but the comment certainly seems relevant given we still have no idea what will happen moving forward for season six.

Taylor Sheridan is known for shocking endings.

If there’s one thing we know about Taylor Sheridan and his content, it’s to always expect the unexpected. Nobody is really safe. Now, he hasn’t killed off any of the core yet, but it’s definitely possible.

Is Kevin Costner leaving “Yellowstone”? (Credit: Paramount Network)

Fans thought Dan Jenkins died at the end of season one (he would have if the show never returned), but he was very much alive and a slight ally in season two.

Season three gave fans an all-time cliffhanger. Anyone who thinks Taylor Sheridan wouldn’t kill off John Dutton is crazy. It’s very possible. It’s not likely, but it’s possible.

Will Costner ride away after this summer?

So, is Kevin Costner leaving “Yellowstone“? The answer is we simply don’t know at this time. The scheduling stuff is honestly the most intriguing aspect.

How could he film a sixth season while shooting two other massive projects? It’s not impossible, but it would be very difficult.

My prediction would be that he sticks around for at least another season. If he does die, look for Kayce vs. Beth/Rip to become the new storyline while Kayce ascends to the top of the ranch.

P.S.: I’ve said for years John Dutton will ultimately die. I still believe that. It’s just not clear to me when that will happen.